VSDA Courses Supplement New Changes For 2025 From The Dental Board Of California

Before performing procedures on patients, according to the new regulations, Dental Assistants in California must complete Board-approved courses as a prerequisite, including certifications in Infection Control and Basic Life Support (BLS). VSDA's programs meet these new standards, ensuring graduates possess relevant qualifications.

Infection Control, Dental Practice Act, and Basic Life Support (BLS) Certifications

As outlined in the updated guidelines, students are mandated to complete an 8-hour Board-approved infection control course and obtain BLS certification before performing various procedures. VSDA integrates these key components into its training, equipping students with essential knowledge and skills.

Requirements for Dental Assistants

Aspiring Dental Assistants must now obtain certificates in several areas, including Infection Control, Dental Practice Act, BLS, X-rays, and Coronal Polishing. These certifications are pivotal for ensuring competent and safe patient care. VSDA's curriculum is tailored to help students navigate these requirements, streamlining the process of gaining necessary credentials.

Expanding Career Opportunities

The 2025 changes create new opportunities for specialization within Dental Assisting. Notably, the Dental Board has eliminated work experience prerequisites for enrolling in Orthodontic Assistant courses, enabling students to quickly acquire specialized skills. VSDA offers programs to help students explore various career pathways, significantly enhancing their opportunities in a competitive job market.

For those interested in learning more about the new changes and exploring enrollment options, they are encouraged to visit The Valley School for Dental Assisting's website at .

About The Valley School For Dental Assisting

The Valley School for Dental Assisting provides quality education and training for individuals aspiring to enter the dental field or advance their careers. VSDA has distinguished itself with dedicated faculty and a broad range of courses tailored to meet professional needs. Emphasizing practical experience alongside classroom education, VSDA equips students with vital skills for fulfilling careers in dental assisting. The 2025 changes further enhance the school's commitment to preparing the next generation of dental professionals. Guests can visit their website for more information or to enroll in classes at contact-us/ today.

Contact Information

Name: The Valley School for Dental Assisting

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (888) 866-2001

SOURCE The Valley School For Dental Assisting