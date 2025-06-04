IPL 2025 Final: RCB's Krunal Pandya Grooves To 'Zingaat' During The Team's Title Victory Celebration (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya danced his heart out during the team's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally put an end to their 18-year title drought by clinching their maiden IPL triumph by defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. RCB registered a narrow 6-run win over PBKS to lift their maiden IPL trophy, which had eluded them for the last 18 years.

RCB reached the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell agonizingly short of winning the title. In their fourth IPL final appearance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame past heartbreaks in order to secure their maiden IPL triumph.

Krunal Pandya lights up the dance floor

After celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the celebration continued at the hotel, where the team was residing in Ahmedabad. All players, families, support staff, and management joined in the celebrations.

Krunal Pandya shook his leg ecstatically during the team's celebration over the maiden IPL triumph. In a video posted by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the 34-year-old all-rounder was seen dancing to the famous song 'Zingaat', from the Marathi movie 'Sairat'. Pandya, along with his wife Pankhuri and the franchise's management, lit up the dance floor with infectious energy, creating a joyous and unforgettable moment as RCB celebrated their historic IPL title win.

Krunal Pandya was the star performer in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win against Punjab Kings. He led the RCB bowling attack with figures of 2/17 at an economy rate of 4.25 in his spell of four overs. His economical bowling helped RCB restrict PBKS to 184/7, securing a six-run victory. He was adjudged Player of the Final for his bowling brilliance in the title clash.

Krunal added the ninth IPL title to Pandya's household

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya added his ninth IPL title, further enriching the family's legacy in the tournament after his younger brother Hardik Pandya's previous triumphs with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Krunal won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians before clinching his fourth triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Hardik clinched four IPL triumphs with MI and won the fifth title as captain of the Gujarat Titans.

Speaking at the post-final presentation, Krunal Pandya revealed his conversation with his brother Hardik Pandya, stating that he reminded him that the Pandya household will have their ninth title in their cabinet.

“When I joined RCB, I said that I loved winning trophies. After three and a half months, glad I was able to fulfil what I said on Day 1. Been pretty good - 10 years, 4 IPL trophies. I also told Hardik on the phone that there will be 9 IPL trophies in the Pandya household in 11 years," Krunal said.

In IPL 2025, Krunal Pandya picked up 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.23 in 15 matches.