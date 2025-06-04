Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyz Court Sentences Former President

Kyrgyz Court Sentences Former President


2025-06-04 08:52:57
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news agency on Tuesday, former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been handed a prison sentence exceeding 11 years in absentia.

Atambayev, who governed the nation between 2011 and 2017, was found guilty on multiple charges.

These included the unlawful acquisition of property in the village of Koi-Tash, located in the Chui region, as well as participating in corrupt practices during the refurbishment of the Bishkek thermal power facility.

Additionally, he was accused of "inciting mass unrest" in Koi-Tash.
At present, Atambayev is residing outside the country.

His initial arrest occurred on August 8, 2019, following a security operation conducted at his home in Koi-Tash.

In June 2020, he was sentenced to 11 years and 2 months in prison. Nevertheless, in November that same year, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the initial judgment and mandated a new trial.

MENAFN04062025000045017167ID1109636074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search