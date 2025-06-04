403
Kyrgyz Court Sentences Former President
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news agency on Tuesday, former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been handed a prison sentence exceeding 11 years in absentia.
Atambayev, who governed the nation between 2011 and 2017, was found guilty on multiple charges.
These included the unlawful acquisition of property in the village of Koi-Tash, located in the Chui region, as well as participating in corrupt practices during the refurbishment of the Bishkek thermal power facility.
Additionally, he was accused of "inciting mass unrest" in Koi-Tash.
At present, Atambayev is residing outside the country.
His initial arrest occurred on August 8, 2019, following a security operation conducted at his home in Koi-Tash.
In June 2020, he was sentenced to 11 years and 2 months in prison. Nevertheless, in November that same year, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the initial judgment and mandated a new trial.
