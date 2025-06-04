Wedbush Fund Advisers Launches IVES AI Revolution ETF Built On Dan Ives' Proprietary Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IVES Offers Targeted Exposure to Core Drivers of Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers has launched the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES). The ETF will provide investors with transparent, cost-effective access to 30 names at the heart of the AI Revolution.

Built around the proprietary research framework of Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research, the ETF targets companies driving AI's infrastructure and deployment across semiconductors, hyperscalers, cybersecurity, consumer platforms, robotics, and cloud infrastructure. These companies form the backbone of a multi trillion-dollar investment cycle transforming global industries and accelerating enterprise and consumer adoption.

Key Features of IVES ETF:



Research-Driven Selection: Constituents are drawn directly from Dan Ives' proprietary research behind“The AI Revolution Theme,” a multi-year analysis identifying 30 public companies at the core of the AI spending cycle;

Cross-Sector Exposure: Covers the full spectrum of industries powering the AI economy - from infrastructure to implementation;

Balanced Construction: Strategically weighted to reduce concentration risk while maintaining high-conviction thematic exposure; Future-Focused Positioning: Targets companies with both established momentum and long-term potential to lead in enterprise and consumer AI adoption.

“We're incredibly excited to bring Dan Ives' research on the AI Revolution to life through this ETF,” said Cullen Rogers, Chief Investment Officer of Wedbush Fund Advisers.“It's a response to what investors have been asking for-direct, meaningful exposure to the companies powering the next major economic transformation: artificial intelligence.”

Wedbush entered the rapidly growing ETF market earlier this year through its new Investment Management division, marking the firm's commitment to cutting-edge investment solutions and highly curated product development for our Global Family Office, Wealth Management and RIA clients.

“AI is the most transformational force in the global economy in our lifetime,” said Gary Wedbush, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wedbush Securities.“Dan's track record speaks for itself. He's been identifying the drivers of tech disruption for years, and the IVES ETF gives investors a chance to follow that insight in a disciplined, transparent way. We are proud to offer investors exposure to the AI Revolution through the IVES ETF.”

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush's 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Our mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, we're committed to building a trusted platform that expands Wedbush's tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

Important Information

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Technology Risk. AI technology is generally highly reliant on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data, and it is not possible or practicable to incorporate all relevant data into the model that such AI utilizes to operate. Certain data in such models will inevitably contain a degree of inaccuracy and error – potentially materially so – and could otherwise be inadequate or flawed, which would be likely to degrade the effectiveness of the AI technology. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. These companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence, and many depend significantly on retaining and growing the consumer base of their respective products and services. Many of these companies are also reliant on the end-user demand of products and services in various industries that may in part utilize artificial intelligence. Further, many companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may be substantially exposed to the market and business risks of other industries or sectors, and the Fund may be adversely affected by negative developments impacting those companies, industries or sectors.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index's calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused thematic investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility.

The Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC and Foreside Fund Services, LLC, are not affiliated.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.