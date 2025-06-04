Reolink Enters The Middle East Market Unveiling Next-Gen Smart Security Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE - Reolink, a global leader in smart security solutions, has officially launched its operations in the Middle East through a strategic partnership with Trigon Gulf and AAMAAL in UAE, KSA & Oman respectively. This highly anticipated entry brings to the region a new era of surveillance innovation, with products designed to redefine security standards for homes, businesses, and remote environments.

Known for pioneering dual-lens camera technology, Reolink's systems provide an expansive 180-degree panoramic view that eliminates blind spots and minimizes image distortion. These cutting-edge devices are powered by advanced image-stitching algorithms and are engineered to mimic human visual perception, resulting in exceptionally smooth and comprehensive monitoring experiences.

Among the hero products introduced to the region are the Duo 3 PoE and Duo 3V PoE models, which deliver 16MP ultra-high-definition footage-more than four times the clarity of traditional 1080p systems. These models combine dual-lens panoramic coverage with intelligent motion tracking and spotlight night vision, offering an unmatched level of detail and security.

Also making headlines is the Argus 4 Pro, a 4K solar and battery-powered wireless camera with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Reolink's proprietary ColorX night vision for full-color clarity in complete darkness. The Go Ranger PT, another standout in the portfolio, is the world's first 4K 4G LTE camera for wildlife and remote-area surveillance, featuring 360-degree coverage, AI-based animal detection, and no-glow night vision.

In line with market demands for centralized solutions, Reolink also unveiled its Home Hub Pro, a Wi-Fi 6-powered security management system that supports up to 24 Reolink cameras. The hub features encrypted local storage via a built-in 2TB hard drive, providing a secure, subscription-free experience with seamless integration across PoE, Wi-Fi, and Battery Camera systems. These systems are more advanced than the current local competition and has more USP's that resonate with regional customers.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Ali Syed, Regional Head of Sales, Middle east, Africa & India, Reolink said:“Reolink is proud to introduce pioneering smart surveillance solutions to the Middle East, a region known for embracing innovation and demanding the highest standards in safety and performance. Our partnership with Trigon Gulf & AAMAAL enables us to distribute not only exceptional products but also offer robust local service and customer relations. Together, we are elevating the future of security.”

The launch comes at a time when demand for intelligent, AI-powered surveillance is rising rapidly across the region. From expansive villas and construction sites to commercial warehouses and off-grid installations, Reolink's flexible product range is engineered to perform in diverse environments, offering users smarter, safer, and more sustainable ways to protect what matters most.

By combining reliability, cutting-edge design, and intuitive technology, Reolink is setting a new benchmark for what consumers and businesses can expect from a modern security system in the Middle East.

Reolink is available on Amazon, Noon (KSA & UAE), Shouki electronics, Al Maria Computers, Al Ershad computers (UAE), AYB security, AL Nawath Al Uwlaa Trading & Afaq and Hulool Trading (KSA).