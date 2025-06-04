The American Diabetes Association And The Leapfrog Group Honor 36 Hospitals For Exceptional Inpatient Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We congratulate these hospitals for demonstrating their commitment to patient safety and improving the lives of people living with diabetes. Moving evidence-based standards of care into practice opens doors to improved quality outcomes for people living with diabetes," said Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, the ADA's chief quality officer.

Every year, approximately 8 million Americans living with diabetes are hospitalized and face heightened risks of severe complications, including amputations, comas, and even death. Errors in medication administration, inadequate discharge planning, or exposure to hospital-acquired infections can have particularly devastating consequences for this vulnerable population.

"Protecting people from medical errors and infections is a major challenge in American hospitals, and it's even more of challenge when a person is living with diabetes. So much can go wrong so quickly," said Leah Binder, MA, MGA, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog focused on patient safety. "We congratulate this year's recognized leaders for their pioneering approach to ensuring vigilance in protecting these people, and we encourage other hospitals to apply to be a Recognized Leader next year."

The first-of-its-kind designation program evaluates hospitals based on their care for people with diabetes during admission, stay, and discharge. The program operationalizes the ADA's globally recognized guidelines for the treatment of people with diabetes, the Standards of Care in Diabetes-2025 , along with Leapfrog's standards for excellence in hospital safety and quality.

Recognized hospitals provide safe, high-quality care for people living with diabetes, by implementing blood glucose (blood sugar) testing and hypoglycemia protocols, specialized preparation for inpatient surgery, meals and insulin regimen planning, and robust discharge planning for high-risk people with diabetes. Hospitals are assessed both in the implementation of these processes and structures, and on how well they execute on the standard of care delivered to a random sample of individuals.

Hospitals earning the Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes designation include:

California:

Eden Medical Center

Eisenhower Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center East Campus

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center

UCI Health

Colorado:

Denver Health Medical Center

Florida:

AdventHealth Waterman

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Louisiana:

St. Tammany Health System

New Jersey:

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Shore Medical Center

New York:

Glen Cove Hospital

Plainview Hospital

Syosset Hospital

North Carolina:

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Ohio:

The Christ Hospital

Pennsylvania:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Geisinger Community Medical Center

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Tennessee:

Maury Regional Hospital

Texas:

Texas Health Huguley Hospital

Titus Regional Medical Center

Washington:

EvergreenHealth

The applications for 2026 recognition opens July 1 and submissions are due January 31, 2026.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure -and we're not stopping. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association ), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn ). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn ).

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. Leapfrog publishes letter grades for hospitals based on how safe they are for patients with the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade . Leapfrog also sets standards for safety and quality and reports to the public through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey . Follow us on Twitter (@TheLeapfrogGroup ), Facebook (The Leapfrog Group ), LinkedIn (The Leapfrog Group )and Instagram (@TheLeapfrogGroup ) and sign up for our newsletter .

Contact:

American Diabetes Association, Mimi Carmody, [email protected]

Leapfrog Group, CURA Strategies, [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association