Enphase Energy IQ8 Commercial Microinverters Made With Domestic Content Selected For New Projects In The United States

FREMONT, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that IQ8P-3PTM Commercial Microinverters made with domestic content were selected for significant commercial projects on a Florida school, an affordable housing complex in Rhode Island, and a community center in California. These projects, totaling nearly 3 MW, showcase the growing interest in Enphase's commercial product solution for its reliability, safety, and ability to qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit, which improves project economics and supports the growth of American manufacturing.

In Palmetto, Florida, the solar installation at the Manatee School for the Arts is projected to be one of the largest rooftop solar projects in state history and the largest using Enphase microinverters produced at its U.S. contract manufacturing facilities. The 2 MW system will use 3,200 IQ8P-3P Microinverters, which are estimated to produce over 3,800,000 kWh annually and offset much of the school's electricity needs for more than 25 years. The project is expected to result in an estimated $900,000 in annual savings. The installer company, Tampa Bay Solar, has begun construction and commissioning planned for late June 2025.

“Our goal is a 90% reduction in utility costs, freeing up critical operational budget to enhance educational programs and facilities for the community,” said Steve Rutherford, president and founder at Tampa Bay Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Florida.“Thanks to Enphase microinverters made with domestic content at U.S. factories, the school will access critical federal tax incentives while enjoying reliable and safer operations."

Rock Ridge Homes, an affordable housing apartment complex located in a quiet neighborhood in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, will feature a 666 kW solar installation with 1,282 IQ8P-3P Microinverters across 14 buildings. Construction is set to begin soon.

“This installation is a testament to our dedication to sustainable, high-quality homes that serve both residents and the environment,” said Nikhil Nardhani, director of development at The BLVD Group, a leading developer and owner of affordable housing.“We're proud to demonstrate how solar technology can enhance affordability and community impact.”

"Apartment residents, along with everyone else, deserve clean, local solar energy without the complexity," said John Weaver, general manager at installer Commercial Solar Guy. "Our Rock Ridge Homes project uses Enphase IQ8 Commercial Microinverters with domestic content tax incentives to create even more savings for property management while enhancing community sustainability."

In Modesto, California, installer company Mid-State Solar completed a 150 kW solar project for the Modesto Gospel Mission , an organization that provides services to poor and homeless individuals to meet their tangible and spiritual needs. The project includes IQ8P-3P Microinverters made with domestic content, which gives the organization the opportunity to qualify for the additional 10% domestic content bonus tax credit. It's estimated that the solar project will offset approximately 45% of the building's energy load and will provide more than $1 million dollars in lifetime savings.

“Enphase's decision to supply IQ8 Commercial Microinverters from manufacturing facilities on American soil resonates strongly with our company's resolve,” said Aaron Yakligian, vice president at Mid-State Solar.“Produced locally, these high-performance components enable us to provide our customers with reliable, safer, top-tier solar solutions. Additionally, the Enphase inverters provide a 25-year warranty which matches the warranty of the modules, hardware, and the building's new roof. Having no high-voltage DC was also a plus.”

"These projects showcase the versatility of Enphase's IQ8 Commercial Microinverters across diverse commercial applications," said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. "Additionally, we're pleased to see our investment in American manufacturing continuing to strengthen the solar industry, create jobs, and help customers secure valuable tax incentives while meeting the highest standards for performance and safety."

