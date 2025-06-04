Jio Ignites India's Gaming Revolution With Blacknut Cloud Gaming: Jiogames Adds Premium Titles On Leading 4G/5G Networks

JioGames Cloud Expands with Hundreds of Premium Titles from Blacknut on India's Leading 4G and True 5G Networks

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies.

Jio, India's largest digital services company, announces dramatic expansion of JioGames Cloud adding Blacknut Cloud Gaming Catalog optimized by Radian Arc GPU.

- Olivier Avaro, CEO BlacknutPARIS, FRANCE, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jio, India's largest digital services company, today announced a monumental leap forward for the nation's gaming landscape with the dramatic expansion of JioGames Cloud. This revolutionary cloud gaming service, now featuring an expansive library of hundreds of premium games powered by Blacknut 's extensive catalog and optimized by Radian Arc's cutting-edge GPU Edge technology, firmly establishes Jio as the pioneer driving India's gaming future.JioGames Cloud is not merely an aggregation of games; it's a transformative platform built on the backbone of Jio's unparalleled 4G and True 5G networks, designed to deliver an ultra-low latency gaming experience previously unimaginable in India. This strategic collaboration with Blacknut and Radian Arc is set to redefine how millions of Indians access and experience high-quality gaming, democratizing access and eliminating traditional barriers.Jio: Leading the Gaming Revolution in India"Jio has always been at the forefront of digital transformation in India, and with JioGames Cloud, we are now unlocking a billion potential gamers across the nation," said a spokesperson for Jio Platforms Limited. "Our vision is to make premium gaming accessible to everyone, everywhere, without the need for expensive hardware or individual game purchases. By leveraging our low-latency 4G and 5G networks, we are delivering a gaming experience consistent with consoles and high-end PCs, right to the devices our users already own. This expansion, powered by our esteemed partners Blacknut and Radian Arc, allows us to deliver premium gaming at an unprecedented scale, solidifying Jio's leadership in India's burgeoning gaming market."Unlocking a New Era of Gaming Accessibility:JioGames Cloud empowers users to access high-quality gaming on virtually any device, including smartphones, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, and the Jio Set-Top Box. This means:.No Expensive Hardware Required: Gamers can enjoy console-quality titles without investing in costly gaming PCs or consoles..No Individual Game Purchases: The upgraded service is now exclusively bundled with Jio's data plans, making next-generation cloud gaming more accessible and affordable for users across India..Seamless, Immersive Experience: Powered by Jio's high-speed, low-latency 4G and 5G networks, the platform allows users to instantly stream a wide range of premium titles from top publishers, including Disney, Nacon, Gameloft, and many others..Cross-Device Continuity: Blacknut's automatic cloud saves allow players to seamlessly switch between devices (mobile phone, computer, and set-top box) and continue their gaming progress, providing a consistent experience.Key Partnerships Driving Innovation:.Blacknut Cloud Gaming: Blacknut brings its extensive online, subscription-based game streaming service with a library of over 500 premium games, carefully curated for the whole family. With an average of 10 new games added monthly, the catalog spans classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, and a vast collection of racing and sports games. "Blacknut is proud to partner with Jio to bring our expansive game library to India. This collaboration showcases our ability to scale cloud gaming with leading carriers, offering Indian gamers a world-class experience especially bundled with Jio's leading data plans," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut..Radian Arc's GPU Edge Technology: Radian Arc's cloud gaming solution utilizes GPU Edge technology within operator networks to process data as close to the end-user as possible, ensuring the best possible experience with minimal lag and massive scalability. "Radian Arc's edge platform, combined with Jio's transformational 4G and 5G networks, guarantees minimal lag and massive scalability, making premium gaming accessible through Jio's data bundles," said David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc. This unique approach ensures consistent, high-quality entertainment to all Jio customers, unlike competing platforms that must accommodate varying network requirements.This strategic partnership between Jio, Blacknut, and Radian Arc redefines gaming in India, offering a seamless, high-performance experience bundled exclusively with Jio's 4G and 5G data plans. From casual players to competitive gamers, JioGames Cloud empowers everyone to live the Digital Life, solidifying Jio's position as the true leader in India's gaming revolution.FULL RELEASEContact details:About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.About Blacknut:Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both directly to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the most extensive catalog of premium games with 500+ titles carefully selected for the whole family - all included in a simple monthly subscription. Blacknut is available across Europe, Asia, MENA, LATAM, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top boxes and Smart TVs.About Radian Arc:Radian Arc provides an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for running cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications inside telecommunication carrier networks. Their teams across the USA, Australia, Central Europe, Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan offer telecom operators a GPU-based edge computing platform without the need for capital expenditure, facilitating low latency and improved economics for value-added services and the monetization of 5G investments. Leveraging the synergy of 5G and GPU edge computing, Radian Arc provides cost-effective, high-quality content delivery and cloud gaming for consumers and AI Foundries, and for governments and enterprises while reducing expenses for telecom operators.For further information, please contact:...+33 6 74 94 87 18...+91-22-79653591

