Iran's Supreme Leader Rejects US Nuclear Deal Proposal

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran has strongly rejected the latest U.S. nuclear proposal, calling it an attempt to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities. In a speech marking the 36th anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's death, Khamenei declared that the U.S.“cannot do a damn thing,” dismissing Washington's aim to eliminate Iran's nuclear industry.

The White House had earlier stated that Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration's new special envoy to the Middle East, proposed a“precise and acceptable” nuclear deal to Tehran. The offer, relayed via Oman, reportedly included terms aimed at curbing uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and regional de-escalation. A White House spokesperson warned Iran of“serious consequences” if the proposal was rejected.

Khamenei reiterated that Iran's nuclear progress is irreversible, stressing that the country now possesses a complete nuclear fuel cycle-from extraction to reactor-grade fuel.“Only a few countries have this capability,” he said, emphasizing the strategic importance of uranium enrichment as a“mother industry” for scientific and energy advancements.

The Iranian leader dismissed the idea of operating nuclear power plants without the ability to enrich fuel domestically.“If we have 100 reactors but cannot enrich uranium ourselves, we remain dependent,” he said.“The U.S. will impose conditions if we beg them for fuel.”

Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that Iran is preparing a formal rejection of the proposal, mainly due to its insistence on retaining enrichment within its borders and refusal to ship its highly enriched uranium abroad. These issues remain major sticking points in the stalled negotiations.

Despite five rounds of talks, fundamental disagreements persist between Tehran and Washington. Iran demands full autonomy over its enrichment activities, while the U.S. insists on tighter safeguards and international oversight to prevent weapons-grade development.

With Oman acting as a mediator, diplomatic channels remain open, but chances for a renewed deal appear slim. The international community, especially European powers, continues to urge restraint and compromise to avoid escalating regional tensions.

