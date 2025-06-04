403
Vietnam Cancels Two-Child Limit Law
(MENAFN) Vietnam has officially ended its two-child policy as part of efforts to confront demographic challenges, following a noticeable drop in the country's fertility rate.
The Southeast Asian nation is experiencing a decline in birth rates, prompting authorities to revise existing population regulations.
On Tuesday, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly approved amendments to the population law, according to a report by a news agency.
These changes mark a significant shift in Vietnam's family planning approach.
Health Minister Dao Hong Lan explained that “The updated law empowers couples to freely decide the timing, number, and spacing of their children, considering their age, health, education, work, income, and capacity to raise children—all based on the principle of equality.”
This new legislation offers families greater autonomy over reproductive decisions, factoring in multiple personal and socio-economic considerations.
The minister further noted that “This reform aims to tackle growing disparities in birth rates across regions and social groups, and to prevent population decline below the replacement level, a trend that threatens Vietnam’s sustainable economic and social development, as well as its national security and defense in the long term.”
The policy change is designed to address uneven birth rates and to avoid the risks associated with a shrinking population.
Previously, Vietnamese couples were restricted to having one or two children.
This limitation was in place for many years as part of efforts to control population growth.
The legislative session on Tuesday, during the 46th meeting of the Standing Committee, saw approval for amendments to Article 10 of the Population Ordinance, originally established in 2003 and revised in 2008.
Recent statistics show the fertility rate has sharply decreased from 1.96 in 2023 to 1.91 in 2024, marking the lowest fertility level recorded in Vietnam’s history.
This decline underscores the urgency of the new policy reforms.
