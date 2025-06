Thunder Gold Announces $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units & Non-Flow-Through Units

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used to fund the current exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and other "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")).

The Private Placement will consist of: (i) up to 7,142,857 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per FT Unit; and (ii) up to 8,333,333 hard dollar units ("non-FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per non-FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$1,000,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. Each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company (each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" under the Tax Act) at an exercise price of $0.10 for 18 months from the date of issue. Each Warrant shall be subject to an accelerated expiry date at the option of the Company in the event the twenty (20) day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for any twenty (20) consecutive trading days is $0.20 or more.

Each non-FT Unit will consist of one common share and one full Warrant at an exercise price of $0.10 for 18 months from the date of issue. Each Warrant shall be subject to an accelerated expiry date at the option of the Company in the event the twenty (20) day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV for any twenty (20) consecutive trading days is $0.20 or more.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about Friday, June 13th, 2025, and is subject to approval by the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month plus a day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the TSXV.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash fee equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement and finder warrants ("Finder Warrants") in an amount equal to up to 6% of the number of FT Units and non-FT Units sold pursuant to the Private Placement. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-FT Unit at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue. Integrity Capital Group and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited are anticipated to act as finders in connection with the Private Placement.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO of the Company stated: "The Phase II drill program is scheduled to commence in early June with drilling targeting the P, A and 37/38 Target areas, all of which offer excellent potential to expand the known footprint of gold mineralization within 150 metres of surface. Drilling at the P Target will evaluate the down-plunge continuity of the exciting drill results reported in January 2025. Holes shall also probe the lateral extent of the A Target, an at surface zone of high-grade (+2.0 g/t Au) mineralization initially drilled in 2021-22 and the 37/38 target discovered in 2023. The proposed drilling is comprised exclusively of aggressive step out holes designed to evaluate the continuity of recent discoveries. The Company also plans to complete surface magnetic surveys and initial prospecting along the eastern and southern intrusive contacts where soil geochemistry has identified multiple untested gold-in-soil anomalies."

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO