Heart Support Expands Mental Health Outreach Nationwide At 12 Music Festivals In 2025 With Longtime Event Collaborator Splash Tents, Inc.

MENAFN - GetNews) From their home base in Round Rock, Texas, Heart Support is taking emotional healing on tour-empowering fans in states like Florida, New York, and beyond with support, community, and strength.

Round Rock, TX - In 2025, as fans flood into festivals across the country-whether in the humid summer fields of Florida, the pulsing cityscapes of New York, or Heart Support's home turf in Round Rock, Texas-one nonprofit is bringing something far deeper than the music: a message of healing, hope, and connection.

Founded by Jake Luhrs, lead vocalist of the metalcore band August Burns Red, Heart Support is a mental health organization dedicated to helping people rise above self-harm, addiction, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. With a strong digital presence and boots-on-the-ground efforts, Heart Support has built a loyal community that spans the United States-and they're only growing stronger.

In 2025, Heart Support is activating at 12 major music festivals nationwide with powerful new interactive experiences. These festival activations are immersive, healing-centered spaces where people can open about their mental health, connect with trained supporters, and even walk away with free lyric tattoos. Central to making these physical spaces possible-at both current and past events like the iconic Warped Tour-is their trusted creative collaborator: Splash Tents, Inc.







A Festival Booth That Offers More Than Swag

At each festival, the Heart Support booth isn't just a merch tent-it's a safe haven. Designed with comfort and vulnerability in mind, the activation invites festival-goers to participate in a shared emotional experience through the Support Wall. This large wall installation gives people the opportunity to write out their struggles, fears, trauma, or pain-and invites others to respond with hand-written messages of encouragement and compassion.

The effect is immediate. Strangers become supporters. Attendees cry, hug, connect-and sometimes even make lifelong friends.“People think they're alone in their battles,” says Luhrs.“But then they read a story just like theirs written on our wall, and everything changes.”

This year's activations are designed to be visually powerful and emotionally safe, thanks in large part to the high-quality custom tents, back walls, and table covers provided by Splash Tents, Inc.-a company that has been walking alongside Heart Support since their earliest days on Warped Tour.

Free Lyric Tattoos with a Purpos e

Also featured at Heart Support's booths are free lyric tattoos-professionally applied lines from songs that have helped individuals through the darkest moments in their lives. These tattoos aren't just art; they are symbols of survival and gateways to deeper conversations about mental health, music, and healing.

Festival-goers often walk away not only with new ink but with renewed strength-and an invitation to take part in Heart Support's growing volunteer programs.







Volunteer-Driven Support Programs Creating Real Change

Heart Support doesn't just show up at festivals. Their work continues long after the stages shut down-through two robust year-round volunteer programs:

1. Support Wall Program

Online, Heart Support's YouTube channel-home to over 240,000 subscribers-generates thousands of comments from individuals opening about depression, anxiety, trauma, and more. Volunteers in the Support Wall Program are trained to respond to these posts with empathy and care, offering heartfelt encouragement and helpful resources.

These aren't generic replies. Each comment is written by someone who understands the power of words and the importance of showing up with compassion.

2. Support Call Program

For those in deeper need, Heart Support offers the Support Call Program, which matches individuals struggling with their mental health with a trained peer supporter for weekly one-on-one calls over the course of an entire year.

This year-long, consistent relationship has proven transformative for many. Supporters aren't therapists-they're everyday people who've been equipped to walk alongside others on their journey toward healing.







Brought to Life by Splash Tents, Inc.

The strength of Heart Support's presence at these events is rooted not just in its mission-but also in the custom-built displays that bring that mission to life visually and structurally.

That's where Splash Tents, Inc. comes in.

For over a decade, Splash Tents has provided Heart Support with beautifully branded, durable, and high-impact event gear. From the early days on Warped Tour to today's national festival circuit, Splash Tents has supplied:



Several 10x10 custom canopy tents featuring vibrant graphics and reinforced frames

Multiple 10ft full-color back walls that frame the Support Wall and tattoos space 6ft digitally printed table covers that help Heart Support deliver a clean, branded, and professional presence everywhere they go

These custom products don't just look good-they withstand tough outdoor conditions, travel easily, and help create a space where emotional safety meets visual impact.

“Our booth always looks incredible, even after being on the road for weeks,” says a Heart Support event coordinator.“Splash Tents doesn't just give us gear. They give us reliability, professionalism, and an understanding of what we stand for.”

Thanks to Splash Tents, Heart Support's activations have a consistent and inviting look across every location-whether it's a grassroots show in Texas, a massive New York City venue, or a festival beachside in Florida.







About Splash Tents, Inc.

Splash Tents, Inc. is a Texas-based event display and promotional product supplier founded in 2009. Specializing in custom printed canopies , giant tension ARC tents, flags, backdrops, trade show booths , table covers, and branded promotional gear, the company supports clients across North America-from nonprofit organizations and music festivals to corporations and sports teams.

Known for durability, vibrant design, fast turnarounds, and expert service, Splash Tents helps organizations make a bold impression with products built to last.

Their work with Heart Support is just one example of their long-standing commitment to amplifying missions that matter. Whether you're setting up at a music festival, trade show, street market, or national tour, Splash Tents helps brands and nonprofits stand tall and stand out.

To learn more or request a custom quote, visit Or email us at ....

Join the Movement

From their headquarters in Round Rock, Texas, Heart Support is on a mission to change the conversation around mental health in music-and the response is growing louder each year. Whether it's fans in Florida, New York, or right at home in Texas, one thing is clear: healing is happening.

At every festival stop this year, Heart Support invites you to be seen, be heard, and be supported.

Stop by the booth. Share your story. Encourage someone else. Get a lyric tattoo. Or join the movement and become a volunteer.

Because when music meets mental health, we can heal the scene-together.

