Indonesia Ramps Up Efforts to Eliminate Extreme Poverty by 2026

2025-06-04 07:50:03
(MENAFN) The Indonesian government is confident it will eliminate extreme poverty by 2026, according to a senior official speaking on Wednesday, as it ramps up efforts targeting the country’s most vulnerable communities.

Achmad Maulani, special staff to the Coordinating Minister for Community Empowerment, said President Prabowo Subianto has demonstrated strong resolve to tackle the issue. The current number of people living in extreme poverty stands at 3.17 million.

Maulani highlighted that two presidential instructions are set to be issued in the first half of 2025 to accelerate poverty reduction initiatives.

"Extreme poverty will be finished in 2026 because we have calculated that 3.17 million can be finished," he stated during the Bisnis Indonesia Forum on Poverty Alleviation through Community Empowerment Based on Sociopreneurship.

He outlined three core strategies being pursued to meet the 2026 target: easing household financial burdens, boosting community income, and eliminating concentrated pockets of poverty.

