403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Ramps Up Efforts to Eliminate Extreme Poverty by 2026
(MENAFN) The Indonesian government is confident it will eliminate extreme poverty by 2026, according to a senior official speaking on Wednesday, as it ramps up efforts targeting the country’s most vulnerable communities.
Achmad Maulani, special staff to the Coordinating Minister for Community Empowerment, said President Prabowo Subianto has demonstrated strong resolve to tackle the issue. The current number of people living in extreme poverty stands at 3.17 million.
Maulani highlighted that two presidential instructions are set to be issued in the first half of 2025 to accelerate poverty reduction initiatives.
"Extreme poverty will be finished in 2026 because we have calculated that 3.17 million can be finished," he stated during the Bisnis Indonesia Forum on Poverty Alleviation through Community Empowerment Based on Sociopreneurship.
He outlined three core strategies being pursued to meet the 2026 target: easing household financial burdens, boosting community income, and eliminating concentrated pockets of poverty.
Achmad Maulani, special staff to the Coordinating Minister for Community Empowerment, said President Prabowo Subianto has demonstrated strong resolve to tackle the issue. The current number of people living in extreme poverty stands at 3.17 million.
Maulani highlighted that two presidential instructions are set to be issued in the first half of 2025 to accelerate poverty reduction initiatives.
"Extreme poverty will be finished in 2026 because we have calculated that 3.17 million can be finished," he stated during the Bisnis Indonesia Forum on Poverty Alleviation through Community Empowerment Based on Sociopreneurship.
He outlined three core strategies being pursued to meet the 2026 target: easing household financial burdens, boosting community income, and eliminating concentrated pockets of poverty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment