Meloni Meets Macron, Fico to Discuss Global Issues
(MENAFN) Italin Premier Giorgia Meloni engaged in separate discussions on Tuesday with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and French Leader Emmanuel Macron.
The talks concentrated on enhancing Europe's competitiveness, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in Gaza.
A joint declaration following Meloni’s meeting with Macron in Rome emphasized that "Italy and France, committed to their role as founding states of the European project, aim to strengthen their joint commitment to a more sovereign, stronger and more prosperous Europe, above all for peace, and capable of defending its own interests and protecting its citizens."
The encounter highlighted the "strong convergences" between the two nations on the European agenda regarding competitiveness and economic growth.
Key sectors targeted for advancement include automotive, steel, artificial intelligence, nuclear power, and space exploration.
Reflecting on the conflict, the statement noted, "More than three years after the beginning of the Russian aggression (against Ukraine), and in the aftermath of the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the continued unwavering support of France and Italy for Ukraine is more necessary than ever to achieve a just and lasting resolution while also committing to an ambitious scaling-up of European defense, both in terms of investments and support for the European defense industrial and technological base."
Discussions further covered developments in the Middle East and Libya, as well as collaboration on transatlantic relations, trade within the European Union, and economic security.
Finally, the two leaders concurred on holding a bilateral summit in France scheduled for early 2026 to continue strengthening their cooperation.
