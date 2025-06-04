'The Day In Bali I Almost Died': Travel Blogger's Harrowing Escape Caught On Camera

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video shared by a travel content creator captured the harrowing moment she was nearly swept away by a huge wave at Angel's Billabong - a well-known tourist spot in Bali. The video, posted by Katy Johnson, featured a text overlay stating,“The day in Bali I almost died.” In her account, she described how her Easter Sunday visit took a life-threatening turn.

While at the beach, Johnson was filming a selfie video on the rocks when a sudden rogue wave struck, nearly dragging her into the sea.

“Easter Sunday in Bali really said, 'You wanna meet Jesus today?' Because I almost did. One rogue wave came crashing in at Angel's Billabong like it had personal beef with me and nearly swept me right off the viewing platform and into the next life. Not the kind of baptism I signed up for,” she said in the caption of her post.



What started as a beautiful moment quickly turned dangerous when the wave crashed violently, drenching Johnson and knocking her camera into the water. The video ends in a blur, showing only the wild waves and Johnson's stunned reaction.

In the caption, she also spoke about the gravity of the experience after laughing it off:“Learning that over a dozen tourists have actually died at this spot? That hit hard. There were no warning signs, no security, and honestly, no reason to think the waves would even reach the deck.”

With the help of her post, Johnson also called attention to the importance of responsible and informed travel.“Your life is worth more than content. Responsible tourism means staying curious and cautious. Research your locations, be aware of your surroundings, and don't ignore your gut,” she added.

Angel's Billabong, a stunning but known dangerous tide pool on Nusa Penida island, has faced criticism in recent years for not having enough safety measures, despite several deaths.