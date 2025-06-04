Dubai's 3 Day Super Sale Drives Strong Retail Performance And Seasonal Eid Spending Across The City

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The recently concluded, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has delivered a robust boost to Dubai's retail sector ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays. Participating malls and outlets recorded a steady surge in consumer footfall and retail transactions throughout the 3DSS weekend, asrushed to maximise their savings withatspanningacross Dubai.

Shoppers responded strongly to the dynamic discount offerings across all retail categories, whether stocking up on Eid gifts for their loved ones, discovering on-trend fashion collections, browsing beauty must-haves, or enjoying unbeatable bargains on the latest electronics, homeware, and more.

As part of this year's strategic approach to deepening shopper engagement, the citywide sales were supported by dynamic in-mall promotions, in-store activations, and loyalty-linked incentives. Dubai Festival City Mall launched a high-impact Spend & Win campaign offering a AED 20,000 gift card to one lucky winner, which helped further incentivise footfall and dwell time. Additionally, shoppers across the city benefited from reward-linked purchases via loyalty platforms including BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, AURA, Tickit, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday, enhancing overall value and customer experience.

Commenting on the success of this year's edition, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said:“The 3 Day Super Sale continues to be a powerful platform for consumer engagement, brand growth, and economic stimulation across Dubai. The festival's strategic alignment with Eid Al Adha this year enabled us to create a high-impact campaign that supported retailers citywide while enhancing Dubai's reputation as a world-class shopping destination. The continued success of 3DSS directly contributes to our broader vision of advancing the city's retail and tourism economy in line with the D33 agenda.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim commented:“The 3 Day Super Sale is much more than just a weekend of unbeatable deals - it's a key driver of retail growth across Dubai and a celebration of the Emirate's dynamic retail scene. Each year, we see our malls bustling with excitement and 2025 was no different - events like these not only boost footfall and sales significantly but also reinforce the city's position as a global shopping destination. At Majid Al Futtaim, we're thrilled to continue playing a vital role in this retail ecosystem. This year's edition – which included up to 90% discounts and soaring consumer spending - built on the momentum of the previous years and saw a significant surge in footfall in all our malls, delivering record-breaking results, with several locations recording their highest single-day sales to date. It added a big boost to Dubai's thriving retail sector and has contributed to Dubai's ambitious growth targets.”

Hayssam Hajar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al Futtaim Real Estate , said:“As with every edition, the 3-Day Super Sale continues to be a highlight in Dubai's retail calendar, and we are delighted to have Dubai Festival City Mall be part of this initiative. This year, we are pleased to report a 15% increase in overall footfall compared to the same period last year. This format of sale provides shoppers with unparalleled opportunities to enjoy exceptional deals and experiences. We extend our gratitude to all participating brands and partners for their unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience for our valued customers.

Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah recorded a remarkable 15% increase in both sales and footfall compared to previous periods. Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager , commented:“Retail festivals like the 3DSS play a vital role in accelerating growth within Dubai's retail ecosystem by driving consumer engagement, boosting in-store traffic, and reinforcing the city's position as a premier shopping destination. These campaigns not only benefit individual retailers but also contribute significantly to the overall vibrancy and resilience of the retail sector.”