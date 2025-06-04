Yamen fires missile at Israel following Syria

403
(MENAFN) Two projectiles were fired from southern Syria and landed in uninhabited zones near the Golan Heights, which is under Israeli control, according to reports from Israeli media on Tuesday evening.
Alerts were sounded in the southern parts of the Golan Heights, specifically in areas like Haspin and Ramat Magshimim, as noted by reports.
“Details are being investigated,” an Israeli military spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Local people mentioned hearing loud bangs following the activation of the alarm system, as stated by reports.
In response, the Israeli military reportedly retaliated with artillery targeting the origin of the rocket fire.
In a separate development, the Israeli military reported that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. This came after air raid sirens were triggered in multiple regions, including the Galilee.
According to military radio reports, sirens were also activated in several major areas, such as the Dan region, Jerusalem, and Nof HaGalil.
No injuries or structural damage were reported as a result of either incident.
