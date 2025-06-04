'Qatar Promoting Recycling To Address Plastic Pollution'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, affirmed that World Environment Day represents a pivotal occasion to renew international commitment towards protecting planet Earth and promoting concepts of environmental sustainability.

He noted that this annual occasion serves as an open invitation to continue cooperation between countries and communities in confronting growing environmental challenges, foremost among them plastic pollution, which is considered one of the most prominent environmental threats facing the world today.

The Minister clarified that this year's World Environment Day slogan,“Beat Plastic Pollution,” reflects the importance of concerted international efforts to curb this phenomenon, which is among the most pressing environmental challenges facing the world today.

He called for the urgent need to achieve a fair and equitable international consensus on concluding an agreement aimed at reducing plastic pollution and adopting sustainable policies and solutions based on rationalising plastic consumption and adopting sustainable production and consumption patterns that consider the national circumstances of developing countries, their development rights, and their national priorities.



Al Subaie pointed out that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is working to implement a set of policies and initiatives aimed at reducing plastic pollution, as part of its national commitment to the principles of sustainable development and enhancing the environmental quality of life for current and future generations.

The Ministry also continues its efforts at both regional and international levels for a sustainable environmental future, within the framework of its commitment to various multilateral environmental agreements.

He highlighted that Qatar is working to develop the necessary infrastructure to support recycling operations that contribute to addressing plastic pollution and achieving sustainable development.

This includes waste sorting at the source, collection and processing, and ultimately converting it into reusable products to reduce reliance on natural resources and optimise their use. He affirmed that MECC has launched several initiatives to enhance the recycling system, including encouraging investment in establishing specialised recycling centres and establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that ensure the sustainability and efficiency of these operations, in cooperation with various governmental and private entities.

Regarding joint international action, he noted the active participation of Qatar in various sessions of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop a legally binding international instrument on plastic pollution, including marine pollution.

The Minister said that the most recent was the fifth session held last year in Busan, South Korea, where Qatar presented its vision during a side event titled“Ending Plastic Pollution: Towards a Legally Binding International Instrument.”