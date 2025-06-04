403
Lee Jae-myung Vows Unity After Winning Elections
(MENAFN) In his inaugural statements concerning North Korea, South Korea’s presumed next leader, Lee Jae-myung, expressed his intention to pursue dialogue and mutual prosperity with Pyongyang.
His goal, he stated, is to maintain peace and steadiness across the Korean Peninsula.
Speaking to local media, Lee also committed to "overcome insurrection" within the nation, emphasizing national security and domestic cohesion.
Lee’s remarks followed preliminary vote counts indicating a strong lead over his opponent, ruling party candidate Kim Moon-soo.
As the tally progressed, Kim conceded defeat, marking a major victory for the opposition Democratic Party in the snap presidential election.
Relations between the two Koreas had significantly worsened during the administration of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was recently removed from office. Under his leadership, inter-Korean diplomacy deteriorated rapidly.
Lee underlined that his "first mission" as president would be to ensure the country never again experiences a military takeover.
South Korea, once governed by authoritarian generals, transitioned to democratic governance in the early 1980s.
Lee made this declaration before a crowd of supporters gathered outside the National Assembly.
The extraordinary election was called after Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to enforce martial law in December of the previous year—a move that ultimately failed.
In response, the national legislature impeached him, and in April, the Constitutional Court finalized his removal from office.
Yoon became the first leader in South Korean history to be detained and charged with power misuse and insurrection.
He is currently under a travel restriction that prevents him from leaving the country.
Having narrowly lost the 2022 presidential race to Yoon, Lee’s resurgence in the recent vote marks a significant political comeback.
A news agency noted that the Democratic Party candidate is "certain" to secure the presidency, granting him a single five-year term in office.
CommentsNo comment