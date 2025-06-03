403
Octa Broker's Survey: Malaysian Traders' Security Stance
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2025 - Octa, a global regulated broker since 2011, conducted a survey to learn more about Malaysian traders' security habits and behaviours, both in everyday life and in trading. Below are some insightful takeaways on how traders approach one of the most crucial aspects of their craft.
There is an old saying, 'How you do anything is how you do everything.' Whatever its initial source, this piece of wisdom is remarkably applicable to trading. With that idea in mind, Octa, a globally trusted and regulated broker, surveyed Malaysian traders about their stance towards security in life and trading. The survey showed some interesting correlations.
Suspended judgement
According to Octa's survey, 83% of Malaysian traders tend not to trust new acquaintances too easily. They prefer getting to know a new person for several months before entirely relying on them. The remaining 17% approach this aspect of their life in a much more nonchalant manner, saying they only need several hours or less to start trusting a new person.
This reserved attitude towards new people displayed by Malaysian traders matches their stance towards choosing a financial broker. 92% conduct thorough research and scrutinise online reviews before putting their trust in a broker, while only 8% make this decision without proper groundwork.
This symmetry in attitudes speaks volumes about people's mentality, but the key takeaway is this: in life, as in trading, Malaysian traders tend to display a cold-headed approach. They opt for transparency and require as much information as reasonably possible before making a crucial decision, whether in their life or finances.
As a broker with a long and successful track record, Octa fully supports this stance and advises traders to test its advantageous conditions and fast withdrawals first-hand instead of mindlessly trusting advertisements. This way, traders can ensure Octa discloses all its fees and conditions without any hidden tricks-just fair and transparent trading.
A disciplined approach to finances
The survey showed that 84% of traders pay their utility bills in advance, while only 16% do it at the last minute, despite having no money issues. Surprising though it may seem, this lifestyle choice does not entirely match the participants' stance towards risk management in trading. About 30% of respondents use stop-loss and take-profit orders only when attempting an especially hazardous trade. In most cases, they rely on their intuition and experience.
It is worth noting that those who always pay their bills on time are much more likely to use risk management tools in their trading sessions. They carefully set stop-loss and take-profit orders, keep track of their equity level, and calculate potential financial outcomes before taking a position. On the other hand, 48% of those who couldn't be bothered to pay their bills in advance tend to skip the risk management tools, trusting their gut feeling.
To sum up, traders often transfer their financial stance in life to their trading routine. In wealth management, taking a proactive stance often pays off, as you mitigate the risks and avoid unnecessary complications.
Another crucial step to mitigate risks is to choose a broker with fast and efficient withdrawals. For example, Octa taps into its extensive global expertise to ensure a secure and reliable withdrawal procedure whose efficiency is supported by thousands of user reviews.
Aspirations vs. reality
When asked how they envisage their dream workplace, 89% of survey participants chose a meticulously clean, secure, and well-organised environment that emits stability vibes. Only 11% opted for a beautiful and unique, yet chaotic and unpredictable environment. This shows a very strong tendency towards an organised, disciplined approach.
On the other hand, according to Octa's research, 68% of Malaysian traders don't plan their trading sessions and access their trading app whenever they feel like it. This statistic reveals a distinct tendency to approach trading with a degree of nonchalance that can harm financial outcomes.
The conclusion is simple: leaning towards discipline and efficient planning is one thing, but putting this principle into practice and strategising each session in advance is much more challenging.
Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material. Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.
Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material. Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.
