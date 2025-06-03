Largest Container Hub For Cargo From China Launch In Almaty

The first container train has been dispatched from the joint cargo terminal in Xi'an to the Kazakh-Chinese Zhetysu terminal in Almaty, Azernews reports.

The commissioning of the new terminal is scheduled for June 10.

The terminal is set to become the largest container hub in Almaty, specializing in the consolidation and distribution of imported goods from China. Its infrastructure supports terminal processing of goods transported by rail and road to and from China.

The complex will offer a full range of logistics services, including warehousing, customs clearance, and first- and last-mile delivery.

Thanks to its strategic location at the intersection of key international transport routes, the terminal is poised to become a major center for consolidating cargo flows and a leading logistics hub in Kazakhstan. Creating sustainable synergies between the Almaty and Xi'an logistics hubs will ensure efficient integration into trans-regional supply chains.

The project aims to develop modern infrastructure and reduce logistical costs, boosting trade efficiency between China and Central Asia.

This terminal is part of a broader effort to enhance the China-Central Asia-Europe corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative, which is transforming global trade routes and promoting economic growth in participating countries. The new hub in Almaty will play a crucial role in accelerating the flow of goods across Eurasia, potentially shortening delivery times and lowering costs for businesses.