Stepan Company Boosts Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) Production Capacity By 25% Pounds Annually

Stepan Company a global leader in specialty and intermediate chemicals, announced a significant increase in its production capacity for Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS). Through strategic capital investments and process improvements, Stepan has expanded its AOS capacity by 25%.

With the broadest network of sites and plants producing AOS in North America, Stepan continues to expand its production capacity through strategic initiatives at its Millsdale, Illinois; Anaheim, California; and Winder, Georgia facilities. These efforts included targeted capital investments and process enhancements that have strengthened operational efficiency across multiple locations-delivering increased capacity, greater flexibility, and enhanced reliability for Stepan's customers.

"We are excited to announce these enhancements to our AOS production capabilities," said Brandon Suttle, Asset Manager – Sulfonation BM - Product Management. "These improvements not only increase our capacity but also position us to better serve our customers with high-quality AOS products."

Stepan's Alpha Olefin Sulfonates are versatile surfactants used in detergents, personal care products, cleaning and industrial applications. Known for their fat-dissolving power, foam stability, and gentle cleansing properties, AOS is ideal for green bathroom cleaners, daily shower cleaners, liquid dishwashing detergents, shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers. With the rise in demand for sulfate-free products, AOS is a preferred choice for formulators. It offers environmental benefits and produces dense, stable foam, making it appealing for luxurious lather. AOS is also used in Oilfield, Agriculture, Construction, and Emulsion Polymerization industries.

Adriano Galimberti, Vice President & Surfactants North America at Stepan, added, "Our commitment to continued improvement and operational excellence has enabled us to prioritize these investments to meet the growing demands of our customers."

Stepan continues to explore additional improvements to further expand capacity, develop specialty AOS products, and enhance product quality.

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at

