St. Baldrick's Foundation Launches June Campaign To Honor Childhood Cancer Survivors And Support Lifesaving Research

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - This National Cancer Survivor Month, St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S., is proud to launch its June campaign, "Their Next Chapter Starts With You." This powerful initiative honors the resilience of childhood cancer survivors while shining a light on the challenges they continue to face after treatment ends.

Surviving childhood cancer is just the beginning. For many children, beating cancer is followed by a lifetime of health complications caused by the very treatments that saved their lives. These "late effects" may include heart and lung problems, cognitive issues, fertility concerns, and even secondary cancers. Research shows that by age 50, more than 99% of today's childhood cancer survivors will experience a chronic health condition, with 95% facing a severe or life-threatening one.

Through, "Their Next Chapter Starts With You" campaign, St. Baldrick's is sharing the stories of survivors who are stepping into new chapters of life - starting school, launching careers, and pursuing their dreams - while emphasizing the urgent need for better, safer treatments for those still in the fight.

Meet just a few of the incredible survivors at the heart of this campaign:

Sage - Sage is a lively first grader with a big love for superheroes, sports, hunting, bike riding, playing with cars and whistling. In January 2022, at just 4 years old, he was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after experiencing leg and back pain, a rash, and flu-like symptoms. He responded well to treatment and entered remission, but his journey has included ongoing challenges with lingering cancer cells and frequent illnesses. In May 2025, Sage proudly rang the bell to mark the end of his treatment - a huge milestone - and will continue with follow-up care for years to come.

Morgan - Twenty-year-old Morgan enjoys pickleball, traveling, cooking, eating sushi, and spending time with family and friends. At 8, she was diagnosed with a rhabdoid tumor behind her left kidney, an aggressive childhood cancer. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and now has annual follow-ups with her oncology team. While it's been 11 years since her last treatment, Morgan still faces side effects, including kyphosis and kidney disease. Ambitious and driven, she will graduate early from The Ohio State University in May and plans to teach science with Teach for America in Colorado before pursuing a career as a physician assistant.

Hanna - At 16, Hanna's life was upended by a diagnosis of osteosarcoma after a hip pain turned out to be a grapefruit-sized tumor. Despite intense chemo and a life-altering hemipelvectomy, she emerged cancer-free and later discovered she carries Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, prompting preventive surgery and ongoing monitoring. Now over a decade out, Hanna is thriving-married, pursuing a marketing career, modeling for inclusivity, and raising a three-legged pup named Frankie. Though they don't have children yet, she and her husband are trying to grow their family and cherish being Auntie and Uncle to six wonderful nieces and nephews. Through it all, Hanna remains deeply grateful, saying, "I'm just a really happy human being who is so grateful to be here."

Throughout June, the Foundation is inviting supporters to take action:



Become a Monthly Donor to provide ongoing support for survivorship research.

Start a Fundraiser to raise critical funds for better treatments and long-term care.

Get an exclusive shirt in honor of the cancer survivor in your life.

Share campaign graphics to raise awareness about the lifelong journey of childhood cancer survivors. Follow along on social media to meet survivors and see the impact of donor support.

To learn more, get involved, or support the campaign, visit StBaldricks or connect with us on social media. For more childhood cancer survivor stories, visit the St. Baldrick's blog.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $356 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks and help #ConquerKidsCancer.