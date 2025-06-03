Qatar Enforces Summer Ban On Motorcycle Deliveries To Safeguard Riders

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Delivery riders across Qatar are now prohibited from using motorcycles during peak summer hours, as authorities enforce a nationwide regulation aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat exposure.

The rule, effective from 1 June to 15 September, mandates that all deliveries between 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM be conducted using air-conditioned vehicles. This measure, initially introduced by the local tech startup Snoonu in 2021 under its“No Riders Under the Sun” campaign, became law in 2022 following endorsement by the Ministry of Labour. The regulation aligns with broader labour reforms that restrict outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day to mitigate heat-related health risks.

Snoonu's initiative has been instrumental in setting industry standards for worker welfare. The company's CEO, Hamad Mubarak Alhajri, drew from personal experience working in extreme heat conditions offshore to advocate for better protections for delivery personnel.“Humanity comes before business,” Alhajri stated, emphasizing the company's commitment to employee safety over operational efficiency.

The campaign has not only influenced legislation but also garnered recognition, earning Snoonu the 'Best CSR Initiative in the Tech Sector' award at the 2024 Qatar CSR Awards Ceremony. The company's efforts include establishing cooling stations across Doha, providing drivers with air-conditioned rest areas equipped with hydration facilities and comfortable seating.

Other delivery services in Qatar, such as Talabat, have also adopted similar measures, transitioning to car-only deliveries during the specified hours. These collective actions underscore a growing industry-wide commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of delivery workers amid rising temperatures.

See also Dubai Housing Shift Spurs Growth Beyond Central Districts

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?