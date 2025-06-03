The Next Generation Of Talent: Investing In The Future Through Internship

MENAFN - 3BL) In today's competitive mineral and materials industry, developing talented professionals is essential for long-term success. Covia's internship program stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a pathway for students to gain hands-on experience while contributing meaningful work to the organization.

A Collaborative Approach to Developing Talent

Leading this strategic initiative are Adrianna Ateh, Talent Acquisition Manager, and Coleman Rojahn, Talent Acquisition Associate, whose collaborative approach has helped grow the internship program into a powerful pipeline for future talent.

Both Adrianna and Coleman followed similar paths to their current roles, working in recruiting in North Carolina before joining Covia as contract recruiters in 2022 and 2023 respectively. The two work together to oversee the recruiting process for all hourly and salary roles for the U.S. and Canada.

They also spearhead key initiatives dedicated to discovering new talent, including an internship program that was relaunched in 2023 to provide students with valuable experience and prepare them for their future careers.

“It was exciting being able to come here and really grow the program from the ground up,” Adrianna said.“I'm proud of the interns who have turned into full time hires and being able to work with different teams like HR and operations to make the program as impactful as it has been.”

The relaunch of the program allowed Adrianna and Coleman to shape the way the organization approaches internships. As the program enters its third year, their efforts are paying dividends for both the interns and the organization.

Discovering Future Talent

The first step in the internship program is to help students discover opportunities at Covia. The program typically hosts 10-13 interns across various locations, with the goal of expanding the program to include at least one additional plant location each year.

Adrianna and Coleman leverage both social media and career fairs to help match potential students with summer internships. Active LinkedIn efforts help students find out about internships online, while partnerships with schools like Virginia Tech, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Cleveland State University establish long-term relationships that benefit Covia, the schools, and the students.

Career fairs are another staple for finding interns. These fairs allow Adrianna and Coleman to make in-person connections with potential candidates.

"At Virginia Tech, they had a linkup where we could grab some pizza with all the mining engineering students,” Adrianna explains.“Events like that are great, because we get to know them and learn about what they're looking for, and then we can interview interested candidates in person and have plant managers and other Covia employees join in via video calls to help connect talented students with the program.”

Building a Comprehensive Internship Program

As Adrianna and Coleman have grown Covia's internship program, they have constantly looked to make the experience as fruitful as possible for both incoming students and the organization as a whole.

“We really do try to make it as robust as a program as possible,” Coleman said.“We always try to add in new elements to have the internship be impactful.”

That dedication to enhancing the program has helped Covia develop an expansive learning experience packaged in a 10-week internship. A few highlights that interns can expect include:



An internship guidebook that provides clear guidance and a structured approach so that interns can come in and understand expectations from day one.

On-site learning and qualifications , such as ensuring plant-based interns receive MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) certification before they start so that they can safely take part right away and earn valuable industry credentials.

Capstone projects and final presentations that are designed to allow interns to focus on a specific job throughout their experience and share what they've learned and the impact they've made during a presentation that is open to everyone at Covia. Networking opportunities , including Thank Goodness It's Internship Friday (TGIIF) and internship linkups, that give interns multiple ways to build relationships with fellow interns and other members of the organization that can last well beyond their internship.

The Power of Mentorship

Covia's internship program is designed to help students hone their soft and hard skills and develop meaningful relationships that can help them during their internship, and well past that. That process includes providing interns with personal support and mentorship as well.

“For a lot of these interns, it could be their first time living alone for a few months in a completely different part of the U.S., especially the locations of the plants involved in the program,” Coleman explains.“Having a support system in place for interns has definitely been impactful not just for them, but for me as well.”

At the heart of this support system is a dedication to mentorship. The addition of linkups and TGIIF allows interns to hear from a variety of team members who can share valuable resources, experiences, and information that can help them develop. These connections can last well past the 10-week internship, as interns stay in contact with Adrianna, Coleman, and other team members – and even remain with the organization in a full-time role.

Mentorship also helps Covia grow as much as the interns. The program encourages two-way learning, recognizing that interns bring fresh perspectives and ideas. As Covia continues to innovate through milestones like the opening of Covia's Innovation Center , the internship program reflects Covia's broader commitment to its mission, vision, and values by developing talent and fostering a culture of growth and innovation.

“As much as we're giving the interns knowledge, we're learning a lot from them as well,” Adrianna said.“They're bringing a new perspective. That open-mindedness helps us learn and be a world-class organization.”

Making an Impact Through Covia's Internship Program

By investing in early career talent, Covia is building a pipeline of professionals who understand the company's values and can contribute to its long-term success. While Adrianna and Coleman are leading these efforts, contributions come from people throughout the organization.

“We're always open to more support or more ideas from the Covia community,” Adrianna said.“I think there are people that are born mentors and that's always a good way to have people make connections. We're happy to get as many people involved who are interested and we're always open to suggestions.”

That community approach has already paid off for both Covia and past, current, and future interns. If you're interested in learning more about Covia's internship program or getting involved as a mentor, email ... for more information.