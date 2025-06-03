UGE Acquires 122 Development-Stage Solar Projects Across 14 States

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The portfolio is comprised of ten late-stage development projects in New York state and 2.35GW of early-stage development solar projects across several states.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UGE International Inc. (“UGE”), a leader in commercial and community solar, has acquired the rights to a development portfolio of 122 ground-mount solar projects from OYA Renewables upon the completion of OYA's bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year.The portfolio is comprised of ten late-stage development solar projects in New York state and 2.35GW of early-stage development solar projects across several states. The ten-site portfolio of late-stage development projects is comprised of approximately 60MWdc of ground-mount community solar projects in upstate New York. All ten projects have existing utility interconnection agreements in place.The 2.35GW portfolio of initial-stage development projects sits across 14 states. The portfolio is comprised of a mixture of utility-scale, community, and other distributed generation projects.UGE is currently in the process of reviewing and assessing the feasibility of each of the projects in the broader portfolio, while actively developing the ten late-stage projects in New York towards their NTP milestones, most of which are expected to occur within 12-months. UGE is also in discussion with other developers regarding the potential sale or co-development of the utility-scale assets, while UGE will focus on developing the distributed-scale projects for its own portfolio.“We are pleased to be carrying forward these promising projects, with the aim to bring as many as possible to fruition and into our growing operating portfolio,” said Nick Blitterswyk, CEO of UGE.“Each one of these parcels has the potential to bring cleaner, cheaper, local electricity generation to surrounding communities, and it is our goal to help make that happen.”In August 2024 NOVA Infrastructure Fund II (“NOVA”), acquired a majority stake in UGE. With NOVA's backing, UGE has been accelerating the expansion of its portfolio through both organic origination and acquisitions. UGE continues to seek strategic project acquisition opportunities in targeted markets.About UGEUGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar and battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With the backing of NOVA and leaning on more than a decade of experience across 500 megawatts of projects, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at . For more information, contact UGE at ....

