Morse Micro And Gateworks Partner To Deliver Industrial Connectivity With Wi-Fi Halow

Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) serves as a standards-based alternative to LPWAN technologies like LoRa or proprietary mesh systems. It combines exceptional range and power efficiency with the bandwidth, IP-native compatibility and scalability required for today's industrial networks.

Key Features:



Over 1km range: Ideal for large sprawling facilities and remote infrastructure

Ultra-low power consumption: Perfect for battery-powered sensors

Scales: Able to connect to over 8,000 devices per access point

Sub-GHz operation: Penetrates walls, foliage, and obstacles

WPA3 security: Ensures safe, enterprise-level communication for critical systems IP-native networking: Integrates seamlessly into existing IT infrastructure

Introducing the GW16159 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 Card

At the heart of the collaboration is the GW16159, an industrial-grade M.2 Wi-Fi HaLow card designed and manufactured by Gateworks in the USA. This high-performance radio is powered by the Silex SX-SDMAH module, based on Morse Micro's leading MM6108 SoC.

Ideal Applications:



Smart Factories: Wireless sensors, automated mobile robotics, machine health monitoring

Smart Transportation: Train safety systems, fleet management, predictive maintenance Smart Energy: Grid management, solar inverters, wireless EV charging, smart meters

Accelerate Development with the GW11056-1 Wi-Fi HaLow Dev Kit

To accelerate time-to-market, Gateworks released the GW11056 Development Kit, a complete platform for Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation and prototyping. Use this kit for a fast path to real-world testing in industrial automation, remote monitoring, sensor networks, mobile robotics and more.

Kit Contents Include:



GW16159 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 Card

VeniceFLEX SBC featuring the NXP iMX 8M Plus CPU

Linux Ubuntu board support package Antenna, JTAG programmer, adapter cables and power supply

"Our MM6108 SoC is purpose-built for long-range industrial-grade performance," said Michael De Nil, CEO of Morse Micro. "Collaborating with Gateworks and Silex Technology creates a powerful ecosystem that simplifies Wi-Fi HaLow adoption. Together, we're bringing connectivity where legacy Wi-Fi can't go."

"Wi-Fi HaLow is Wi-Fi that actually goes the distance," said Kelly Peralta, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks. "It fills critical gaps in smart transportation, smart factories, and energy infrastructure, without sacrificing compatibility or reliability. With the GW16159, we're opening the door to a whole new class of industrial applications."

Availability

Visit Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation to learn how you can revolutionize your industrial operations. The GW16159 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 card and the GW11056 Development Kit are available now from Gateworks Corporation and authorized distributors.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its MM6108 and MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining adoption globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Gateworks

Gateworks designs and manufactures high-quality, NXP® Semiconductors Arm®-based single board computers (SBCs) and wireless solutions for industrial embedded applications. Their SBCs are the preferred platform for companies who value reliability, extended product lifecycles, exceptional technical support and USA-made quality. Gateworks maintains an AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system to ensure all products meet the highest standards of dependability. All our SBCs are engineered and manufactured at our corporate headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California, established in 1998.

