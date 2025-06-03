Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Expands Global Presence By Exploring Academic Cooperation Opportunities In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its network of academic partnerships and foster cross-border knowledge exchange, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), led by its Chancellor, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, conducted an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. During the visit, H.E. Dr. Al Awar met with H.E. Shuhrukh Hajji Akbarovich Daliyev, First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, along with senior officials and academic leaders from across the country.

The discussions focused on establishing a strategic cooperation framework in the fields of smart learning, the development of joint academic programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, launching collaborative research initiatives, and promoting the use of digital education technologies to support the educational transformation in Uzbekistan. Dr. Al Awar also presented an overview of HBMSU's 23-year journey in pioneering smart education and its strategic approach to integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into interactive learning environments aligned with the needs of the future.

The visit included a series of productive meetings with senior representatives of leading Uzbek universities, including the National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent State Pedagogical University, and Tashkent State University of Economics, in addition to high-level discussions with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and the Agency for Innovative Development.

In his official meeting with H.E. Daliyev-one of Uzbekistan's most prominent academic figures and policy-makers-both parties emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and drawing on successful educational models. The Uzbek side expressed appreciation for HBMSU's leadership in digital transformation and smart learning and voiced their interest in adopting best practices from the UAE to enhance the quality of higher education in Uzbekistan.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar reaffirmed that building sustainable knowledge partnerships is a core pillar of HBMSU's strategic vision, highlighting that collaboration with Uzbekistan's academic sector represents a significant milestone in the University's efforts to amplify its international impact and reinforce the UAE's status as a global hub for educational innovation.

This visit reflects the University's steadfast commitment to its strategy as a globally oriented institution, placing smart learning at the heart of its mission while building knowledge cooperation frameworks that prepare academic communities for the challenges of the future.