MATTERWORKS INC. SECURES SERIES A FUNDING TO ADVANCE MACHINE INTELLIGENCE FOR PREDICTIVE BIOLOGY

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., the category-defining pioneer unlocking unstructured molecular data for predictive biology, today announces new Series A financing. The round was led by Lewis & Clark Partners and OMX Ventures, joined by Pillar VC, Germin8 Ventures, Intermountain Ventures, and Tarsadia, among others. The Company will use its Series A proceeds to grow its model as a service (MaaS) business and expand its machine learning and scientific operations.

Jack Geremia, Matterworks CEO and Co-Founder, "I am delighted to partner with Lewis & Clark and welcome Carolyn Fritz to the Company's Board of Directors as we accelerate machine intelligence innovations that tackle the unsustainable cost of life science R&D."

Carolyn Fritz, Operating Partner at Lewis & Clark Partners, "In collaboration with its customers, Matterworks has repeatedly demonstrated its AI platform provides a step change reduction in the cost and throughput of mass spec quantitation. We are excited to partner with this team in accelerating commercialization of their transformational technology."

Craig Asher, Managing Director from OMX Ventures, "Matterworks is leveraging AI to unlock a new data layer for biology by making mass spectrometry accessible to all biologists. It's a shift as transformative as single-cell sequencing and we are thrilled to support this exceptional team."

About Matterworks

Matterworks' Large Spectral Models (LSMs) productize self-supervised machine intelligence for direct machine interpretation of molecular-omic data. PyxisTM, released in 2024, is the first generative AI for complete untargeted molecular annotation, unlocking new data modalities for understanding and predicting complex biological outcomes.

About Lewis & Clark Partners

Lewis & Clark Partners is a St. Louis-based group of experienced investment professionals passionate about investing in companies at the forefront of science, health, food, and agriculture innovation. We invest in growth-stage companies poised to scale nationally or globally. As founders, operators, investors, and scientists, our seasoned investment team brings deep sector expertise and insight to every investment.

About OMX Ventures

OMX Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in a new era of bioengineering and its application for better tools, medicines, foods, industrial products, and more. We specialize in early­ stage investments at the intersection of biology, big data, and Al, with a focus on therapeutics, bio tools, diagnostics, and synthetic biology platforms.

