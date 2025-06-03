GEN.G LAUNCHES AI MASCOT GENRANG.BOT, POWERED BY THETA NETWORK, UPGRADING ESPORTS FAN ENGAGEMENT

GEN.G & THETA LABS PRESENTS: GENRANG BOT!

Fans worldwide can interact in English or Korean with the bilingual mascot to ask questions, participate in team events, and receive curated news

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced today an official partnership with Theta Labs, the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media, and entertainment. Theta Labs will be powering Genrang – Gen.G's official, bilingual conversational AI Mascot to elevate fan experience on geng and Discord server.

Theta Labs' advanced decentralized AI technology Genrang brings Gen.G's beloved mascot to life that will interact with fans around the clock. Fans worldwide can toggle between English and Korean, ensuring seamless global engagement.

Through Genrang, fans will be able to:



Interact and ask questions related to Gen.G, such as, "Who is on Gen.G's League of Legends roster?" or "Tell me about the history of Gen.G."

Participate in chatbot-hosted giveaways and special activations on Discord as part of a major server overhaul focused on deepening community interaction. Receive curated team news and updates.

"We have always strived to provide our fan and mod community useful tools to engage our fans globally with our competitive teams and innovative brand partners. Our collaboration with Theta Labs will empower our community with the tools to go deeper within Gen.G and access information that is relevant to them anytime, anywhere," said Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur.

Genrang is built to be a comprehensive team and league resource, possessing deep knowledge not only of Gen.G's teams and players but also broader topics in League of Legends, esports, and gaming. The AI-powered mascot aims to deliver a lively, personalized experience that grows with the needs and interests of Gen.G fans as well as providing tools for Gen.G's moderators to create new, engaging events for the community.

"Theta is set to revolutionize esports gaming and professional sports industries by launching responsive, engaging and entertaining fan experiences with our decentralized AI technology powered by thousands of community GPU stakeholders. Gen.G has an amazing history with their global community, and we look forward to building a new level of fandom to help them connect even more with the Gen.G brand," said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs.

Powered by Theta EdgeCloud with over 30,000 distributed edge nodes, and cloud partners including Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services offering over 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, the AI mascot will provide Gen.G fans with an unparalleled interactive experience.

To celebrate the launch, Gen.G's pro players will showcase Genrang live during upcoming streams (dates to be announced), giving fans a firsthand look at how the AI agent chatbot can enhance their interaction with the Gen.G universe.

For more information, visit geng or follow Gen.G on Discord and social media.

SOURCE Gen.G

