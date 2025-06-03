Local Couple Brings Heart-Centered Home Care To Vernon Hills Families

Billy and Jamie Huh, Founders of Crescent Home Care

Billy and Jamie Huh Open Crescent Home Care After Personal Journey Reveals Need for Authentic, Compassionate Care

- Jamie HuhVERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes life has a way of showing us exactly where we're meant to be. For Billy and Jamie Huh, that moment came when they realized how many families in their own community were struggling to find home care that truly understood what it means to care for someone you love.Today, this devoted husband-and-wife team proudly announces the opening of Crescent Home Care, a home care agency born not from business opportunity, but from a genuine calling to serve Vernon Hills families with the kind of care they would want for their own loved ones.A Different Kind of Home Care Story"We didn't start this business to fill a market gap," shares Billy Huh. "We started it because we kept meeting families who felt lost in a system that seemed to treat their aging loved ones like case numbers instead of real people with real stories."Jamie adds, "Every person who invites us into their home is someone's mother, father, grandparent, or cherished family member. They deserve care that honors not just their physical needs, but who they are as individuals – their preferences, their routines, their dignity."Care That Feels Like FamilyWhat sets Crescent Home Care apart isn't just their services – it's their philosophy. Every caregiver is carefully selected not only for their skills and training, but for their ability to connect authentically with clients. They understand that the best care happens when genuine relationships form."We've seen what happens when caregivers truly get to know their clients," explains Billy. "Suddenly, care isn't just about helping with daily tasks. It becomes about preserving independence, creating joy in small moments, and giving families the confidence that their loved one is not just safe, but truly thriving."An Invitation to ConnectThe community is warmly invited to meet Billy and Jamie at Crescent Home Care's Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Wednesday, June 25th at 4:00 PM. Join them at their office located at 945 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 172, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 to learn more about their approach to home care and meet the team that's already making a difference in local families' lives."We're not just opening a business," says Jamie. "We're opening our hearts to this community and saying, 'Your family matters to us, and we're here to prove it through the care we provide.'"About Crescent Home CareFounded by Vernon Hills residents Billy and Jamie Huh, Crescent Home Care provides personalized, compassionate home care services for seniors throughout Vernon Hills and surrounding communities. Their mission is simple: to deliver care that honors the whole person while giving families complete peace of mind. From personal care and companionship to specialized support, every service is provided with the understanding that exceptional care is built on genuine human connection.For more information:Billy and Jamie Huh, FoundersCrescent Home Care(847) 242-1888...945 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 172, Vernon Hills, IL 60061Join us for our Ribbon Cutting & Open House:Wednesday, June 25th at 4:00 PMLight refreshments will be servedAll community members welcome

