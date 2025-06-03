Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Judges To Number Of First-Instance Courts - List

President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Judges To Number Of First-Instance Courts - List


2025-06-03 10:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of a number of first-instance court judges and the change of positions of some first-instance court judges, Trend reports.

The full list of the candidates appointed for the position of judge as judges of the first-instance courts is here .

MENAFN03062025000187011040ID1109631027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search