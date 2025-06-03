Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market Report 2025-2030: Insights By Service, Technology Integration, Pricing Model, Ownership Type, Operation Type, Service Location, Application, Region And Country

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market by Service, Technology Integration, Pricing Model, Ownership Type, Operation Type, Service Location, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market grew from USD 74.37 billion in 2024 to USD 78.52 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.71%, reaching USD 103.80 billion by 2030.

The dry-cleaning and laundry ecosystem is undergoing transformative shifts driven by technological breakthroughs and changing consumer expectations. Automation and robotics are rapidly permeating production floors, enabling higher throughput and consistent quality while mitigating labor constraints. Simultaneously, digital platforms and mobile applications now serve as crucial touchpoints, allowing customers to schedule pickups, track orders in real time, and manage subscriptions with unprecedented ease.

In addition, the rise of sustainable practices is reshaping competitive dynamics. Advanced solvent alternatives, ozone-based cleaning systems, and closed-loop water recycling have emerged as hallmarks of next-generation facilities. This alignment of efficiency with environmental responsibility not only reduces operating costs over time but also enhances brand reputation among eco-conscious clientele. Consequently, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift as legacy players and agile entrants alike prioritize innovation across every stage of the service journey.

Assessing the Ripple Effects of 2025 US Tariffs

The imposition of new United States tariffs in 2025 on imported machinery, specialized solvents, and textile care chemicals has imparted considerable reverberations across the supply chain. Equipment manufacturers face elevated input costs that have, in turn, translated into higher capital expenditure for service providers seeking to upgrade or expand their capabilities. As a result, many operators are reevaluating procurement strategies, exploring regional sourcing alternatives, and, in some instances, renegotiating long-term supply agreements to buffer against further volatility.

Moreover, the downstream implications for consumer pricing have become increasingly salient. While certain providers have absorbed incremental costs to preserve affordability, others have adjusted service fees or introduced tiered pricing structures reflective of enhanced operational expenditures. This dynamic underscores the industry's delicate balance between cost containment and value proposition, compelling stakeholders to optimize efficiencies and explore collaborative procurement models in order to sustain competitiveness.

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth across Global Markets

The Americas region exhibits robust demand driven by high urban penetration and a cultural embrace of outsourcing fabric care. North American markets continue to pioneer advanced sustainability protocols and digital service models, while Latin America is witnessing rapid modernization of legacy laundromat networks and emerging franchise rollouts.

In Europe, Middle East & Africa, diverse regulatory landscapes fuel innovation in eco-friendly solvents and water-saving technologies. Western European markets lead in premium service adoption, whereas emerging economies in the Middle East are investing in state-of-the-art facilities as part of broader infrastructure growth. Across Africa, microfranchising and cooperative ventures are democratizing access to professional textile care.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stands out for its dual dynamic of high-volume, cost-sensitive operations alongside premium, tech-driven segments. China and India are expanding large-scale co-located laundry complexes to serve hospitality and healthcare verticals, even as Japan and Australia reinforce their boutique service offerings with smart automation and real-time tracking capabilities. These regional nuances underscore the imperative for tailored go-to-market approaches.

Profiling Key Players Shaping Industry Standards

Leading companies in the dry-cleaning and laundry services sector have distinguished themselves through strategic investments in technology, brand differentiation, and network expansion. Established multinational operators have leveraged economies of scale to roll out proprietary mobile applications and integrate Internet of Things-enabled machinery across their facilities, ensuring consistent quality and elevating customer engagement.

Simultaneously, agile mid-market challengers are carving niches with specialized offerings, such as premium eco-friendly cleaning and rapid turnaround subscriptions. These players often rely on franchising models that combine centralized training and supply-chain support with localized marketing initiatives. Together, these diverse competitive approaches are raising the bar for service excellence and driving continuous innovation across the industry.

Actionable Strategies to Lead Competitive Advantage

Industry leaders should prioritize investment in end-to-end automation, from garment intake to final delivery, in order to mitigate labor volatility and enhance throughput. In parallel, embedding digital engagement tools-such as AI-powered chatbots, real-time order tracking, and predictive maintenance alerts-will strengthen customer loyalty and unlock new revenue streams through value-added services.

Furthermore, forging strategic partnerships with chemical suppliers and equipment manufacturers can secure preferential terms and co-development opportunities, particularly for green solvent formulations and energy-efficient machinery. Lastly, adopting dynamic pricing architectures informed by data analytics will allow providers to optimize capacity utilization, capture peak pricing, and respond swiftly to fluctuating demand patterns.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-segmentations:

Service



Carpet & Rug Cleaning



Dry Cleaning



Duvet & Curtain Cleaning



Laundry Services



Pressing/Ironing Services

Wash & Fold Services

Technology Integration



Automated Dry Cleaning

Manual Cleaning Services

Pricing Model



Custom Packages



Pay-Per-Use

Subscription-Based

Ownership Type



Cooperative



Franchise Owned

Independently Owned

Operation Type



Coin-Operated Laundry



Full-Service Laundry



On-Demand Services

Self-Service Laundromats

Service Location



On-Premise Services

On-Site Services

Application



Commercial





Corporate





Healthcare





Hospitality





Retail



Sports Residential This research report categorizes to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-regions:

Americas



United States





California





Texas





New York





Florida





Illinois





Pennsylvania



Ohio



Canada



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Europe, Middle East & Africa



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Denmark



Netherlands



Qatar



Finland



Sweden



Nigeria



Egypt



Turkey



Israel



Norway



Poland

Switzerland

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Thailand



Philippines



Malaysia



Singapore



Vietnam Taiwan The companies profiled in this Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services market report include:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Alsco Pty Limited

CD One Price Cleaners

Comet Cleaners

DRYCLEAN USA

East Rand Cleaners

Elis Group

Golden Hanger Cleaners

HappyNest

JyothyFabricare Services Ltd.

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Marberry Cleaners & Launderers, Inc.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Martinizing International, LLC.

Mint Locker LLC

Mulberrys Garment Care

Press Cleaners

Puritan Cleaners

Rinse, Inc.

Sun Country Cleaners, Inc.

The Eco Laundry Company

The Huntington Company

The Wash Tub

Tide Cleaners ZIPS Dry Cleaners Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $78.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

