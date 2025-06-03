Direct Color Systems Unveils UV-32MP: The Next Generation Of Intermediate UV LED Flatbed Printers

The DCS UV-32 MP Printer

- Kevin CurrierROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Color Systems (DCS) proudly introduced its latest innovation at FESPA 2025: the UV-32MP, a powerful addition to its new MP Series of UV LED flatbed printers. Engineered for industrial-grade performance in a compact footprint, the UV-32MP delivers unmatched versatility for printing on promotional products, signage, and ADA-compliant/Braille applications.With the introduction of ChromasphereTM Print Technology, this printer system takes a holistic approach to quality and reliability-combining advanced ink chemistry, stainless steel printheads, and a trouble-free, pressurized ink delivery system. From vibrant full-color prints to tactile TEXTUR3DTM applications, the UV-32MP delivers superior results, job after job.Key Features of the UV-32MP:Intermediate Format Print Area: Up to 24" x 36" (60 cm x 90 cm)Z-Axis Capacity: Adjustable table accommodates substrates up to 12" (30 cm) thickSpeed & Resolution: 6-pass print mode at 60 ft2/hour, with resolutions up to 720x2400 dpiInk System: Bulk-load, direct-pour tanks with white and clear options; advanced recirculation ensures bright, opaque whitesPrinthead Technology: Industrial-grade, stainless steel, 1680-nozzle heads with 5–12 pL variable drop for precise imagingSoftware: Latest Color Byte 12 RIP software with CompassTM printer control interfaceVacuum Table: Standard integrated vacuum bed for reliable substrate hold-downCrash Detection: Built-in system to prevent head strikes and protect componentsRotary Option: EasyCylTM adapter for printing cylindrical objects 1.38"–5.9" (35–150 mm) in diameterADA/Braille: Fastest UV solution for producing ADA-compliant signage using patented DCS technologyTEXTUR3DTM: Optional tactile printing for textured, high-impact graphicsDesigned for Real Production NeedsWhether you're printing dozens of small promotional items or large-format signage, the UV-32MP's spacious 24” x 36” bed and 10,000 cubic inches of print volume provide unmatched flexibility. The descending vacuum table, bulk ink system, and maintenance-minimizing design make it ideal for print shops seeking high performance without the footprint of a traditional industrial press.According to Kevin Currier, Marketing Director, "The UV-32MP delivers consistent, high-resolution output with minimal downtime, thanks to the system's integrated design and negative-pressure ink delivery system. It is a truly scalable platform-perfect for smaller spaces, yet powerful enough for demanding production environments."The UV-32MP is now available and ready for shipment.

Dan Barefoot

WIN Media and News Network

+1 818-679-8075

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.