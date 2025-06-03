Sinner, Zverev Into French Open Last 16, Pegula And Andreeva Advance

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS - World No. 1 Jannik Sinner powered into the French Open last 16 on Saturday alongside last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev as American Jessica Pegula and Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva ensured their campaigns continue into week two.

Novak Djokovic faces a Champions League clash as he steps up his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam later on Saturday against Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But Italian Sinner eased through 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 against outclassed world number 34 Jiri Lehecka hours before the kick-off between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for European club football's biggest prize.

"It was a very great match from my side," said the top-seeded Italian.

"I think the start of each set, with early break he gave me, then the confidence to keep going, and I'm very happy about today's match.

"I don't think there's much I could improve."

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sinner next meets Russia's Andrey Rublev, the beneficiary of a walkover to the fourth round after France's Arthur Fils withdrew injured on Friday.

"Andrey is an incredible player," said Sinner. "I have to be focused. He's rested. So let's see what's coming."

Sinner has been finding his feet since his comeback from a three-month doping ban, reaching the Italian Open final where he lost to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz. And the 23-year-old has continued his fine form on the clay of Roland Garros where he has not dropped a set, extending his winning streak at Grand Slam events to 17 matches after titles at the 2024 US Open and Australian Open this January.

British fifth Jack Draper proved too strong for Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to progress through to the fourth round, where he will meet Alexander Bublik.

Zverev looking for 'happy end'

German third seed Zverev, who lost last year's final to Alcaraz, won 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier against Hamburg champion Flavio Cobolli.

"This court is very special to me. I had some of the best memories of my life on this court, but I also had some of the worst memories on this court," said Zverev, who picked up a bad ankle injury in the 2022 semifinals against Rafael Nadal.

"It's a love story that hasn't got to the happy end yet, but I hope someday it will."

In the women's tournament, American third seed Jessica Pegula battled into the last 16 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Pegula, last year's US Open runner-up, next meets unheralded Lois Boisson, ranked 361, the last French player competing in Roland Garros.

Boisson fought through the pain to see off 138th-ranked countrywoman Elsa Jacquemot 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

"Obviously.. going to have some crazy support," said Pegula. "I think it will be fun. It will be cool to be a part of that."

The 31-year-old, who missed the 2024 tournament due to injury, is hoping to better her previous best run in Paris which was a quarter-final appearance three years ago. Andreeva feeling 'better and better'

Earlier, 18-year-old Andreeva eased into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Sixth seed Andreeva took 78 minutes to dispatch Putinstseva to set up a showdown with Daria Kasatkina, ranked 17. Kasatkina, now playing for Australia after switching allegiance from her native Russia, got past Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 in their third round match. Andreeva is competing in just her ninth Grand Slam event, but the teenager has now reached the second week in five of them.

After a closely-contested first set, Andreeva took control winning nine of the last 10 games of the match.

"I felt a little nervous before the match, but overall, throughout I felt like I could do whatever I want on the court," said Andreeva.

"Like, you know, I felt free.

"I'm happy that with every match I play, I feel better and better. I think that this is a good thing.

Women's second seed and former finalist Coco Gauff will step up on Court Philippe Chatrier to play Czech world number 47 Marie Bouzkova later Saturday.