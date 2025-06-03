Connectwise Launches PSA Powered By Asio And Connectwise Pro At IT Nation Secure 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced two major advancements at IT Nation Secure : the launch of PSA powered by Asio, a modern, Asio-native evolution of its market-leading professional services automation (PSA) solution, and the introduction of ConnectWise Pro, a simplified, unified platform packaging offering that reimagines how MSPs license and consume core services.

These releases form the foundation of ConnectWise's vision for modern service delivery, empowering partners to break through operational barriers and achieve new levels of efficiency. By eliminating silos, reducing manual work, and unifying service delivery across teams.

PSA Powered by Asio: Efficiency Meets Intelligence

PSA powered by Asio introduces a fully modernized experience for service desk, finance, and operations teams - engineered with a clean UX, real-time views, and shared platform services. For the first time, PSA and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) now operate:



A common interface and design language across both tools to minimize clicks and drive productivity with teams.

Shared data for companies, contacts, tickets, and assets to eliminate duplicate data, reduce human error and maximize AI capabilities across the platform.

Embedded automation via Sidekick (GenAI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), with over 50 prebuilt workflows, with more workflows being added every month. Support for multiple languages and updated calendar and billing functionality.

“This truly seamless experience helps our partners simplify operations, drive efficiency, and scale faster,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise.“With PSA and RMM under Asio, this is a foundational moment for our platform strategy, that delivers a unique experience and prepares our partners for what's next.”

Current PSA partners will benefit from a smooth upgrade path to the new Asio-native experience. The upgrade is designed to retain familiar workflows while introducing new capabilities that enhance productivity, reduce friction, and enable hyperautomation across the service lifecycle.

The initial release will be available to early partner cohorts in July, with monthly enhancements planned throughout the remainder of 2025.

ConnectWise Pro: Simplicity, Scale, and Choice

Coinciding with the PSA powered by Asio launch, ConnectWise Pro redefines how MSP partners consume platform capabilities. This all-in-one package simplifies operations by bundling critical tools - including PSA, RMM, RPA, remote support, documentation, reporting, and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) - into a single contract with flexible licensing options aligned to how MSPs charge their clients. Partners will have the option to either adopt an end-user pricing model or an endpoint pricing model to simplify their business operations and provide greater customer value.

The ConnectWise Pro package includes AI-powered automation tools designed to streamline MSP operations. This includes AI-generated scripting through Sidekick for RMM and AI-assisted search capabilities for ConnectWise University and Virtual Community resources, plus natural language bot creation through ConnectWise RPA Pro to automate routine MSP tasks and reduce manual workloads.

Partners gain immediate access to:



Core solutions for business and technical operations



ConnectWise PSA



ConnectWise RMM



ConnectWise CPQ



ConnectWise RPA

ScreenConnect

Security and Backup Dashboards Optional add-ons for cybersecurity, the help desk, and NOC services

“ConnectWise Pro is built for the way MSPs operate today,” said Jeff Bishop, EVP of Product Management at ConnectWise.“It brings simplicity, automation, and scalability into one offering aligned to the way MSPs bill their clients - enabling partners to reduce complexity and focus on delivering great service.”

ConnectWise Pro reflects the company's broader effort to eliminate tool sprawl and deliver higher value through platform consolidation.

Availability





PSA powered by Asio : Available beginning in July 2025 for selected partners; broader rollout with additional features will continue monthly through year-end. ConnectWise Pro : Available beginning in July 2025.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise AsioTM platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

