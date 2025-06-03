Connectwise Launches PSA Powered By Asio And Connectwise Pro At IT Nation Secure 2025
These releases form the foundation of ConnectWise's vision for modern service delivery, empowering partners to break through operational barriers and achieve new levels of efficiency. By eliminating silos, reducing manual work, and unifying service delivery across teams.
PSA Powered by Asio: Efficiency Meets Intelligence
PSA powered by Asio introduces a fully modernized experience for service desk, finance, and operations teams - engineered with a clean UX, real-time views, and shared platform services. For the first time, PSA and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) now operate:
- A common interface and design language across both tools to minimize clicks and drive productivity with teams. Shared data for companies, contacts, tickets, and assets to eliminate duplicate data, reduce human error and maximize AI capabilities across the platform. Embedded automation via Sidekick (GenAI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), with over 50 prebuilt workflows, with more workflows being added every month. Support for multiple languages and updated calendar and billing functionality.
“This truly seamless experience helps our partners simplify operations, drive efficiency, and scale faster,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise.“With PSA and RMM under Asio, this is a foundational moment for our platform strategy, that delivers a unique experience and prepares our partners for what's next.”
Current PSA partners will benefit from a smooth upgrade path to the new Asio-native experience. The upgrade is designed to retain familiar workflows while introducing new capabilities that enhance productivity, reduce friction, and enable hyperautomation across the service lifecycle.
The initial release will be available to early partner cohorts in July, with monthly enhancements planned throughout the remainder of 2025.
ConnectWise Pro: Simplicity, Scale, and Choice
Coinciding with the PSA powered by Asio launch, ConnectWise Pro redefines how MSP partners consume platform capabilities. This all-in-one package simplifies operations by bundling critical tools - including PSA, RMM, RPA, remote support, documentation, reporting, and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) - into a single contract with flexible licensing options aligned to how MSPs charge their clients. Partners will have the option to either adopt an end-user pricing model or an endpoint pricing model to simplify their business operations and provide greater customer value.
The ConnectWise Pro package includes AI-powered automation tools designed to streamline MSP operations. This includes AI-generated scripting through Sidekick for RMM and AI-assisted search capabilities for ConnectWise University and Virtual Community resources, plus natural language bot creation through ConnectWise RPA Pro to automate routine MSP tasks and reduce manual workloads.
Partners gain immediate access to:
- Core solutions for business and technical operations
- ConnectWise PSA ConnectWise RMM ConnectWise CPQ ConnectWise RPA ScreenConnect
“ConnectWise Pro is built for the way MSPs operate today,” said Jeff Bishop, EVP of Product Management at ConnectWise.“It brings simplicity, automation, and scalability into one offering aligned to the way MSPs bill their clients - enabling partners to reduce complexity and focus on delivering great service.”
ConnectWise Pro reflects the company's broader effort to eliminate tool sprawl and deliver higher value through platform consolidation.
Availability
- PSA powered by Asio : Available beginning in July 2025 for selected partners; broader rollout with additional features will continue monthly through year-end. ConnectWise Pro : Available beginning in July 2025.
About ConnectWise
ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise AsioTM platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .
Media Contact
Keith Giannini
Inkhouse for ConnectWise
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment