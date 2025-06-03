Greeteat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) Unveils Strategic Roadmap For 2025, Signaling Bold Growth And Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT), the company revolutionizing how people connect over food through its integrated virtual dining and delivery platform, today released a shareholder letter from CEO Vishal Patel outlining the company's strategic vision and growth priorities for the remainder of 2025.

As GreetEat enters the second half of the year, the company is shifting into full execution mode, following a focused period of technological investment, strategic alignment, and infrastructure development.

“We are energized. We are focused. And we are just getting started,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat.“The foundation is set. Now it's time to scale-with speed, intelligence, and purpose.”

Strategic Roadmap Highlights:



Technology Breakthroughs: GreetEat is on the verge of launching a major platform enhancement that dramatically improves performance and user experience for both consumers and enterprise clients.

Landmark Partnerships: The company has secured a strategic alliance with a globally recognized technology and logistics leader. This partnership-set to be announced imminently-will dramatically accelerate GreetEat's market reach and operational capabilities.

Enterprise Expansion: With remote and hybrid work now permanent fixtures of the modern workplace, GreetEat is positioning itself as a go-to engagement solution for companies seeking to build culture and connection across distributed teams. Global Market Launch: GreetEat is preparing for its international debut, expanding well beyond North America to introduce its unique virtual dining experience to global audiences.

The shareholder letter emphasizes GreetEat's commitment to long-term value creation through innovation, scale, and strategic execution. A series of announcements-including technology integrations, enterprise solutions, and global initiatives-will follow in the coming weeks.

About GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is pioneering a new category at the intersection of food delivery, video conferencing, and social connection. Its platform enables shared dining experiences-virtually-empowering users and enterprises to connect meaningfully from anywhere in the world.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, investor relations, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Investor Relations GreetEat Corp. Email: ... Website: