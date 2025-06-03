Allergic Rhinitis Industry Review 2020-2024 And Market Forecast To 2034 Featuring Analysis Of REGN5713-5714-5715

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Rhinitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added tooffering.

This report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Allergic rhinitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Allergic rhinitis market trends in the United States, EU4 and the UK (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Allergic rhinitis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Allergic rhinitis market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers current Allergic rhinitis treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Allergic rhinitis market.

Key Market Insights



In 2023, the Allergic Rhinitis Market Size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 3.60 billion which is further expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the prevalence of Allergic rhinitis was highest in Japan among the 7MM, accounting for approximately 65 million which is further expected to increase by 2034. The emerging drug REGN5713-5714-5715 is expected to launch in EU4 and the UK by 2025, and in Japan by 2026, which has the potential to reduce the disease burden of Allergic rhinitis in the forecasted years.

Allergic rhinitis Epidemiology

As the Allergic rhinitis market is derived using a patient-based model, the Allergic rhinitis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by, Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Allergen-specific sensitivity of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM covering, the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.



In the assessment done by the publisher, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in the 7MM were nearly 90 million in 2023.

The highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis were accounted by Japan in 2023 (~26 million), which are expected to show a rise in the future.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis with ~10 million cases, followed by the United Kingdom, with ~9 million in 2023. Spain had the lowest cases (~5 million cases).

Japan had 26 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in 2023, accounting for approximately 30% in 7MM.

The analyst's analysis revealed that in 2023, about 20% of Allergic rhinitis cases in the 7MM were classified as mild, 60% as moderate, and 20% as severe.

The age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were segmented in four age groups- 0-10 years, 10-17 years, 18-59 years, and 60 and above. In 2023, in the 7MM age group 18-59 years had the highest cases of allergic rhinitis (~60 million), followed by 60 and above, 10-17 years and 0-10 years. In 2023, in the 7MM, the allergen-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were highest for grass pollen, followed by tree pollen, mites, weed pollen, animal dander, and fungal spores.

Allergic rhinitis Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Allergic rhinitis market report encloses a detailed analysis of Allergic rhinitis off-label drug and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Allergic rhinitis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Allergic rhinitis Marketed Drugs

RYALTRIS (Olopatadine Hydrochloride and Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RYALTRIS is a metered, fixed-dose, aqueous suspension, prescription drug product nasal spray approved by the FDA for treating symptoms associated with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis. Each unit of Ryaltris nasal spray contains 665 mcg of olopatadine hydrochloride, a histamine-1(H1)-receptor inhibitor, and 25 mcg of mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid. In January 2022, RYALTRIS was approved by the US FDA for treating symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. In August 2021, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray RYALTRIS in 13 countries across the European Union and the UK.

Emerging Allergic rhinitis Drugs

REGN5713-5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN5713-5714-5715 is an investigational combination of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat allergic inflammatory conditions caused by the allergen Betv1, which is the main allergen responsible for birch pollen allergies. Birch allergy can trigger reactions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma. The Bet v1-specific mAbs (REGN5713, REGN5714, and REGN5715) were generated using Regeneron's VelocImmune platform. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the three mAbs bind independently and non-competitively to Bet v 1. All three together provided maximal inhibition of Bet v 1 binding to human polyclonal IgE and potently blocked basophil activation ex vivo and mast cell degranulation in vivo. The multi-antibody therapy is currently in Phase III of development.

Grass MATA MPL: Allergy Therapeutics

Grass MATA MPL contains an extract of 13 grass pollens modified with glutaraldehyde to form allergoids that reduce the reactivity with immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies without a reduction in other important immunological properties, such as T-cell reactivity. The allergoid is adsorbed to microcrystalline tyrosine as a depot adjuvant system formulation. Monophosphoryl lipid-A (MPL) is included as an adjuvant to increase the immunogenic effect of the immunotherapy and to enhance the switch from an allergen-specific helper T-cell Type 2 (Th2) to helper T-cell Type 1 (Th1) like an immune response. Grass MATA MPL is being developed as a pre-seasonal SC immunotherapy product for treating allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis. In November 2023, Allergy Therapeutics completed the Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PQ grass in subjects with seasonal allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis induced by grass pollen.

Allergic rhinitis Market Outlook

The treatment goal for allergic rhinitis is to relieve symptoms. Therapeutic options to achieve this goal include avoidance measures, nasal saline irrigation, oral antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, combination intranasal corticosteroid/antihistamine sprays; leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), and allergen immunotherapy.

The complete spectrum of pharmacologic treatments for allergic rhinitis includes FDA-approved medications and off-label treatments. For mild AR, nasal washes help remove mucus. Off-label treatments for allergic rhinitis include antihistamines, which are effective for treating occasional allergy symptoms and can be used as nasal sprays. Corticosteroid nasal sprays are the most effective treatment for allergic rhinitis and work best when used continuously but are also helpful for shorter or intermittent use. These sprays are generally safe for children and adults and come in various brands, both off-label and prescription-based. Decongestants can also help reduce nasal stuffiness.

Other Allergic rhinitis medicines include leukotriene inhibitors, which are prescription drugs that block symptom-triggering chemicals. Allergy shots (immunotherapy) are sometimes recommended for difficult-to-control symptoms, involving regular doses of allergens to help the body adjust. Sublingual Immunotherapy Treatment (SLIT) involves placing medicine under the tongue to help with grass and ragweed allergies.

Allergic rhinitis Therapies approved in the 7MM include ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE (SLIT-tablet) by ALK-Abello, GRASTEK/GRAZAX (Grass pollen allergy vaccine tablet) by ALK-Abello, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' RYALTRIS, and others.

In light of the above, some developmental initiatives have been taken toward the management of Allergic rhinitis. The condition may evolve as some interesting therapies are heading down the pipeline. This would encourage reimbursement scenarios, doctors' adoption, and patient compliance. Some Allergic rhinitis companies have initiated clinical trials investigating new treatment options, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN5713-5714-5715 and Grass MATA by Allergy Therapeutics as the potential therapies lined up for forecast in the 7MM in the therapeutics market model.

In the upcoming Allergic rhinitis treatment landscape, there are plethora of companies investigating agents for use in the Allergic rhinitis which includes Allergy Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others. There are many more pharma companies which are conducting clinical trials for therapies of allergic rhinitis.



The Allergic Rhinitis therapeutic Market Size in the 7MM was nearly USD 10.40 billion in 2023.

The United States accounted for the highest Allergic Rhinitis Market Size approximately 34% of the total Allergic rhinitis market size in 7MM in 2023, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Among the EU countries, Germany had the highest Allergic rhinitis market size with USD 1.35 billion in 2023, while Spain had the lowest Allergic Rhinitis Market Size with USD 604 million in 2023.

The Allergic rhinitis market size in Japan was estimated to be approximately USD 2.34 billion in 2023, which accounted for 23% of the total 7MM market. With the expected launch of upcoming Allergic rhinitis therapies, such as REGN5713-5714-5715 the total Allergic Rhinitis Market Size is expected to showcase growth in the upcoming years.

Pipeline Activities

The Allergic rhinitis drugs market report provides insights into Allergic rhinitis clinical trials within Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key Allergic rhinitis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Development Activities

The Allergic rhinitis therapeutics market report covers information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for Allergic rhinitis emerging therapies.

KOL Views

To keep up with current Allergic rhinitis market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Allergic rhinitis evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, and drug uptake along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology, Georgetown University Medical School, US; University Paris-Saclay, Suresnes, France; Royal College of Physicians of London, UK; Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, Japan; Department of Respiratory Medicine and Allergy, Tosei General Hospital, Japan; and others.

The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies, treatment patterns, or Allergic rhinitis market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatments by identifying the overall scenario of the Allergic rhinitis market and the unmet needs.

Allergic rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

The high cost of therapies for the treatment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global drug market. Because of the high cost, the economic burden is increasing, leading the patient to escape from proper treatment.

The Allergic rhinitis market report further provides detailed insights on the country-wise accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness scenario of approved therapies, programs making accessibility easier and out-of-pocket costs more affordable, insights on patients insured under federal or state government prescription drug programs, etc.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Inmunotek

Emergo Therapeutics

AOBiome LLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Inmunotek Allergy Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900