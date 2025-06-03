403
Most active volcano in Europe erupts
(MENAFN) A dramatic volcanic eruption in eastern Sicily on Monday prompted alarm as Mount Etna, the most prominent and frequently active volcano in Europe, released thick clouds of ash and smoke into the air, leading to the hurried evacuation of numerous tourists from the area.
Reports indicate that a partial structural collapse within the southeastern section of the crater was likely the trigger for the eruption. Following this event, vibrant streams of lava and massive ash clouds surged skyward, with volcanic material reaching elevations of around 6,400 meters, or roughly four miles, based on data provided by volcanic monitoring agencies.
As the eruption intensified, aviation authorities raised the alert level for flights in the vicinity to the highest level—code red—due to the volcanic ash cloud's potential hazard to aircraft. That warning was later eased to an orange level, though some air traffic was delayed as a result of the incident.
Footage shared by hikers and visitors revealed scenes of panic as plumes of black smoke rose from the summit. Tourists could be seen rushing down the slopes amid the unfolding eruption. According to reports, approximately 40 visitors were on the volcano at the time, all of whom were safely evacuated with no reported injuries or deaths.
Experts from geological institutions noted that the eruption was preceded by a significant volcanic tremor occurring about 2.7 kilometers beneath the volcano’s summit. This seismic activity reportedly escalated over several hours, eventually leading to the forceful expulsion of lava and pyroclastic debris. The eruption came after a period marked by lower-level seismic disturbances in the surrounding area.
