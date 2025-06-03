Reverso Releases First-Of-Its-Kind, All-In-One Default Translator In Apple Ios

Latest app provides instant translation in iOS 18.4 and up along with an innovative dictionary and upgraded learning tools

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverso, the global leader in online language tools, has released a powerful new version of its mobile app, Reverso Translate and Learn 15.3, the first of its kind able to be set as a third-party default translation app on iPhones and iPads running iOS 18.4 and higher.

"Our latest Reverso app is an all-in-one translation tool right there with you whatever, wherever, whenever you are reading, writing, and communicating on your phone or tablet," said Théo Hoffenberg, founder and CEO of Reverso . "We're extremely proud of our collaboration with Apple in making this game-changing integration happen."

The new Reverso app integration provides one-tap AI translation and all-in-one learning in Apple iOS.

Providing one-tap AI translation for over 100 language combinations in texts, emails, instant messages, news articles, books, and more, the state-of-the-art app goes beyond translation to promote genuine mastery with a robust suite of learning capabilities:



Translation by text, image, voice, or real-time conversation providing relevant, real-world results in context

An autoplay mode with a pronunciation interface that reads target vocabulary aloud for studying as well as listening and speaking practice

An English dictionary with over 500,000 clear and concise meanings and examples for words, expressions, idioms, acronyms, informal language, and inflected forms

An enhanced learning dashboard that sets goals, shows streaks, and tracks progress Quizzes, flashcards, word lists, synonyms, conjugation guides, and other study aids

For over the past 20 years, Reverso and its dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, and linguistic specialists have been driving innovation in translation and language learning with its proven AI-based models.

"The more sophisticated our technology gets, the more human our mission at Reverso becomes," said Hoffenberg. "We're passionate about going beyond one-off, soon-forgotten lookups to lifelong learning so that people can understand what they read, chat with natives, work with foreigners, and meaningfully communicate with people across languages, across the globe."

Reverso's app has 5 million active monthly users and over 30 million downloads. It recently won the 2025 People's Voice Webby Award for Learning & Education Apps & Software and has been featured as the App of the Day in Apple's App Store in over 50 countries.

Download the latest version of the Reverso app for iOS:

The app is also available for Android. Discover more:

About Reverso

Reverso is a global leader in online translation and language tools, helping millions of people and professionals read, write, learn, and communicate across the world's languages. For over 100 language combinations, Reverso provides AI-powered contextual voice, image, text, and document translation and an all-in-one learning ecosystem with a top grammar checker and user-first English dictionary. Each month, it serves over 50 million active users on the web, 5 million app users, and 5 million users in corporate environments.

