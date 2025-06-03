403
Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph featured in launch of #ABtalks Business, with Dubai Cares as exclusive charity partner
(MENAFN- Dubai Cares)
Dubai, UAE, 3 June 2025 – Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, has been named the exclusive charity partner for #ABtalks Busines— — a new podcast series by #ABtalks that brings Anas’Bukhash’s acclaimed interview style to the business world. As part of the series' built-in philanthropic model, a portion of the sponsorship proceeds from each episode will be donated to Dubai Cares, contributing to the or’anization’s efforts to provide children and youth around the world with access to quality education.
Launching in Q2 2025, #ABtalks Business will feature authentic and thought-provoking conversations with influential business leaders from the UAE and beyond. The series will delve into their personal journeys, leadership philosophies, values, and visions for the future. With 6 to 8 episodes planned annually, the show offers sponsors a platform that combines brand visibility with meaningful social contribution.
The premiere episode, which airs tonight (Tuesday) at 9pm GST on YouTube, features Marc Randolph, Co-Founder and first CEO of Netflix, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the bold thinking that sparked one ’f the world’s most disruptive companies. In this candid conversation, Randolph unpacks the unpredictable journey of building Netflix and challenges conventional ideas of success, defining it not by titles or wealth, but by doing what you love and do best.
Viewers can also expect sharp insights into what he looks for when building high-performing teams, including how potential, passion, and mindset often outweigh experience on paper. With his trademark mix of humility and unconventional wisdom, Randolph sets the tone for #ABtalks Business, a new chapter that explores the deeper side of leadership, ambition, and purpose.
Commenting on the collaboration, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “We are delighted to partner with #ABtalks on this inspiring initiative that bridges the worlds of business and philanthropy. At Dubai Cares, we believe that the private sector plays a vital role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable futur– – not only through innovation and growth, but also through meaningful social contributions. This initiative by Anas Bukhash is a strong reminder that business success and social impact can go hand in h”nd.”
Anas Bukhash, Founder of Bukhash Brothers and Host of #ABtalks, comme“ted: “At #ABtalks, our mission has always been to spark meaningful conversations that inspire real change. With the launch of #ABtalks Business, we are expanding that vision into the corporate world - highlighting the journeys, mindsets, and legacies of business leaders who are shaping industries and communities alike. Partnering with Dubai Cares elevates this platform even further, allowing us to align our work with a cause that empowers lives through education. We look forward to engaging business leaders in discussions that inspire change - both in the boardroom and”beyond.”
Building on the success of #ABtalks, the groundbreaking YouTube show that discovers the human behind the title, #ABtalks Business extends this mission to the corporate world. Where the original show educates and unites audiences by showcasing the 'raw' side of celebrities, athletes, and influencers as human beings, #ABtalks Business will apply the same authentic storytelling approach to business leaders. The series will reveal the personal journeys, challenges, and values that shape today's most influential corporate figures, while creating a platform for purpose-driven partnerships.
