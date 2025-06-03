IPL 2025 Final RCB Vs PBKS: Match Timings, Date, How To Watch Live In US

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 finals are just around the corner, with two of the best teams clashing against each other. Consider this the 'Super Bowl' of cricket as top cricketing icons like Shreyas Iyer , Virat Kohli , Rajat Patidar, and others will be seen in action today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad . Most interestingly, none of these teams have won the coveted IPL title before, which means they will be giving it all to get ahead in the race.

IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS: Match timings, venue, date

The IPL 2025 final will be played in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and the first ball will be bowled sometime after 10 am ET (7.30 pm local time). Cricket fans across the world, especially from the US, are preparing for this high-stakes game scheduled for June 3.

Can I watch IPL 2025 finals in the US?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar application, and Star Sports Network will broadcast it on live TV.

If you are based in the United States, you can watch all the live action of IPL 2025 finals on Willow TV, which holds the exclusive streaming rights for the IPL in the US. You can also watch the RCB VS PBKS game on the Willow TV app or website, if you wish to catch the live action from your mobile screens, tablets, or PCs.

Streaming options in Canada, UK

For Canada-based cricket fans, Willow TV, yet again, comes to the rescue. It is the official broadcaster of IPL 2025 in Canada as well. Visit the Willow TV application or website for streaming on devices other than your broadcast network. You can also log in to the FuboTV app, which also includes IPL 2025 action.

For UK folks, the Sky Go app or website is the all-set solution for streaming the IPL 2025 final match live on May 3. Meanwhile, Sky Sports Cricket is the broadcast channel that will air the IPL 2025 match live on your TV sets.