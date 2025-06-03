Introducing The New To Maximo User Group At Maximoworld 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Expanding on the success of previous "Maximo 101" course, this 3-hour session -scheduled for- will deliver practical insights, real-world use cases, and a unique "Did You Know?" segment that highlights lesser-known features of Maximo. Attendees will participate in a group review of key tips before breaking into smaller discussions to delve deeper into the features and topics that interest them most.

Attendees will learn insider secrets:



Organizations seeking to gain broader insights beyond traditional Maximo start centers can now explore enhanced dashboard capabilities that provide a comprehensive view of their operations.

Attendees will learn how to configure two custom portlets that deliver targeted data and support more informed decision-making.

The session will also demonstrate how to develop a simple best-practice maintenance strategy tailored to assets commonly used across various industries.

Participants will gain insights into 12 different types of inspection form response options, helping them better understand and utilize Maximo's inspection tools.

The latest innovations in Maximo Mobile will be highlighted, showcasing new features that improve field operations and user experience.

In addition, simple, step-by-step instructions will be provided for converting BIRT reports into alternative formats for easier sharing and analysis. Finally, attendees will discover practical methods for customizing Maximo's appearance by modifying .CSS files, making the system uniquely aligned with their brand.

The session will be led by three seasoned thought leaders from Aquitas Solutions: Nikolaus Despain, Ken Thomson, and Darren Kwasnycia. Their guidance will provide attendees with actionable takeaways that can be immediately applied within their organizations. Whether the goal is to enhance system utilization, streamline workflows, or discover hidden efficiencies, this user group will lay a strong foundation for future success. "Maximo can be daunting - especially if you don't know where to begin," said Ken Thomson, one of the session facilitators. "This user group isn't just for beginners; it's for anyone looking to expand their knowledge. No matter your experience level, you're guaranteed to walk away with something valuable." The goal of the session is clear: to empower users to become more confident and capable with Maximo. As participants learn to leverage the platform more effectively, they will be better positioned to drive value across their organizations.

Don't miss this opportunity to jumpstart your Maximo journey with expert guidance and peer support.

Register now to secure a spot!



Session Title: New to Maximo User Group

Event: MaximoWorld 2025

Duration: 3 hours Presenters: Nikolaus Despain, Ken Thomson, Darren Kwasnycia (Aquitas Solutions)

SOURCE Aquitas Solutions, Inc.