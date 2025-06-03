Outschool Partners With Opened Academy To Expand Access To Personalized Learning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration is part of both organizations' shared commitment to reimagining education. With this initiative, families who enroll in OpenEd Academy for the 2025–26 school year can immediately tap into Outschool's vast marketplace of over 140,000 classes in subjects ranging from math and science to coding, art, life skills, and more.

"Outschool is thrilled to partner with OpenEd Academy to give more families direct access to personalized learning options," said Amir Nathoo, CEO and Co-founder of Outschool. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make alternative education accessible and empowering for every learner-regardless of where or how they attend school."

The Outschool learning credits are designed to complement OpenEd Academy's flexible, student-centered model. OpenEd Academy-recently launched by the nonprofit OpenEd Foundation offers a virtual, accredited alternative to traditional school. Students benefit from a parent-directed approach supported by certified teachers, tutors, and counselors, with open enrollment, year-round scheduling, and no mandatory testing or attendance tracking.

"At OpenEd Academy, we believe students learn best when their education is customized to fit who they are," said Teresa King, CEO of OpenEd Foundation, Inc. "Partnering with Outschool allows us to give our students even more options to explore their passions and develop real-world skills that aren't always taught in traditional classrooms."

The partnership reflects growing momentum behind school choice and personalized education. A recent Outschool survey of over 1,000 U.S. parents revealed that 81% believe the current education model needs reimagining, with concerns ranging from academic underperformance to school safety. 82% said they would take advantage of school choice funding if available in their state.

Enrollment for the 2025–26 school year is now open. Families interested in OpenEd Academy and the Outschool credit offer can learn more at openedacademy .

About Outschool

Outschool offers a better way to prepare kids ages 1–18 for a world that demands creativity, adaptability, and real-world skills. With over 140,000 live online classes taught by passionate educators, Outschool empowers families to design an education as unique as their child. More information at outschool .

About OpenEd Academy

OpenEd Academy is an accredited private school launched in 2025 by the OpenEd Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding educational choice. Tuition starts at $2,900 per year, with flexible enrollment, a parent-directed model, and support from certified educators. More at openedacademy .

