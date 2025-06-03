Aware Achieves Best-In-Class Performance In DHS RIVTD Testing For Passive Liveness Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Results Underscore the Strength of Aware Approach to Combating Fraud Without User Friction

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometric authentication company, announced today that it achieved best-in-class performance in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD), specifically excelling with passive liveness detection in Track 3: presentation attack detection (PAD).

Led by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, the RIVTD program challenged industry leaders to deliver secure, accurate, and user-friendly remote identity validation technologies that address real-world threats such as identity fraud during digital onboarding for services like banking, government benefits, and social media.

The Aware solution demonstrated top-tier performance in passive liveness detection, according to threshold-adjusted scores from the latest RIVTD test event. While DHS RIVTD testing showed some active and passive PAD systems were effective in detecting fraud, active systems proved to be significantly less convenient due to their much slower processing speeds. Passive liveness detection methods verify a live user without requiring interaction or specific movements-making them more seamless and resistant to spoofing attempts. Active PAD solutions, on the other hand, require users to engage with prompts, causing significantly longer transaction times and increased failure rates, leading to more friction and a negative user experience. Many active solutions also failed to meet security standards, demonstrating the higher caliber of efficiency and usability of passive liveness detection.

“Independent evaluations like RIVTD are vital for validating the security and reliability of biometric technologies,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware.“We are proud that our passive liveness detection technology led the field in the RIVTD Track 3 testing, demonstrating our strength in combating identity fraud and reducing friction, and reconfirming our previous performance in the 2023 NIST FATE-PAD testing for detecting advanced spoofing techniques. Aware remains committed to delivering fast, accurate, and secure biometric solutions that are validated by leading government agencies like DHS.”

RIVTD test events are held at the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and are designed to simulate realistic attack scenarios. These evaluations assess technologies for identity document verification, selfie-to-ID photo matching, and liveness detection using smartphones and other commodity devices.

Aware commends the many organizations and teams behind rigorous, independent evaluations like RIVTD, which are essential for establishing trust, raising the bar for biometric performance, and shaping the future of secure, standardized digital identity technologies. Aware is also looking forward to participating in the upcoming RIVR 2025 testing to showcase our full arsenal of advanced liveness features not included in the 2024 test, such as our patented bright screen reflection algorithm and suite of behavioral algorithms. In future DHS rallies, we anticipate testing our advanced image injection prevention and detection algorithms, as well as our continually updated deepfake detection models.

The Aware Team is excited to share this news while participating in Identiverse 2025 , the premier event for digital identity professionals. Attendees are invited to visit Aware at booth #212 to learn more about our industry-leading biometric innovations, including continuing advancements of our patented bright screen reflection algorithm, which boosts the power of our top tier PAD algorithms even higher – adding the security benefits of active liveness to the already powerful, seamless experience of passive liveness.

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we've been a trusted name in the field. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize integrating biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

For more information on these results, please reach out directly to DHS or contact Aware .

