Vertiv Expands Liquid Cooling Portfolio With Scalable Solutions For AI And HPC Applications

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the expansion of the VertivTM CoolChip CDU (coolant distribution units) family with the launch of the VertivTM CoolChip CDU 70, VertivTM CoolChip CDU 100 and VertivTM CoolChip CDU 600 models in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). These direct-to-chip (DTC) liquid cooling solutions enhance Vertiv's position as a leading innovator and enabler in AI and HPC infrastructure. The Vertiv CoolChip CDU 600 will be showcased for the first time in EMEA at the Vertiv booth at Datacloud Global Congress held this week in Cannes.

“As workloads continue to drive higher rack densities and cooling demands, customers need liquid cooling solutions that adapt to their unique deployment strategies, whether retrofitting an existing environment or scaling a new build,” said Sam Bainborough, vice president, EMEA thermal business at Vertiv.“The Vertiv CoolChip CDU family offers flexible, scalable solutions that simplify deployment and support long-term growth. By reducing integration complexity and adapting to a range of data center environments, these CDUs help organizations scale liquid cooling more efficiently.”

The new models are designed to suitdata center environments, with models including in-rack and row-based configurations, and. The innovative systems offer a flexible, scalable approach to address rising capacity demands while accelerating liquid cooling adoption.

The Vertiv CoolChip CDU family is part of Vertiv's comprehensive liquid cooling offering and the broaderportfolio of power, cooling and services that solve the complex challenges of AI deployment. Backed by, a global end-to-end offering that supports design, installation, commissioning, fluid management, and maintenance, the liquid cooling portfolio fits in a wide variety of scenarios ranging from retrofitting existing facilities to scaling high-density AI and HPC clusters in new builds.

is ancoolant distribution unit that enables a fast, cost-effective entry into liquid cooling for data centers retrofitting existing environments or deploying new infrastructure. Designed to utilize existing thermal infrastructure, this liquid-to-air CDU is ideal for facilities looking to deploy liquid cooling capacity without requiring major infrastructure changes. The system delivers up to 70 kW of cooling capacity and is designed for agility and scalability, helping to reduce secondary fluid network complexity and infrastructure footprint. Its integrated controller supports real-time monitoring, group control and unit-to-unit communication, for coordinated thermal performance, simplified management, and efficient scaling across multiple racks.

brings powerfulperformance, giving data centers a secure and space-efficient solution for high-density workloads. Ideal for operators to introduce or expand liquid cooling deployments one rack at a time, supporting incremental growth or AI pilot programs without the need for large-scale infrastructure changes. With 100 kW of cooling capacity in a 4U form factor and a large-surface heat exchanger engineered for low approach temperatures, Vertiv CoolChip CDU 100 enables optimal heat transfer. An integrated controller provides monitoring and control capabilities to streamline operations and enhance visibility. Built-in filtration and precise temperature control within ±1°C help maintain fluid quality and thermal stability, while the physical separation of facility and IT loops supports secure, efficient system management in mission-critical environments.

is anmodel delivering robust, scalable liquid cooling capacity for high-density AI and HPC deployments. The 600 kW system is designed to meet the demands of hyperscale and colocation environments, supporting in-row configurations and integrating easily into raised floor or retrofit installations. Its design, including top or bottom piping connections and available internal manifolds, streamlines infrastructure planning and speeds implementation. With redundant pumps, advanced monitoring for temperature and fluid quality, and a flexible approach to deployment, Vertiv CoolChip CDU 600 offers reliability, visibility, and performance for customers scaling liquid cooling across broader IT environments.