403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Blasts U.S. Unilateral Policies, Warns of Global Threat
(MENAFN) North Korea has sharply criticized the United States, accusing it of endangering global peace through aggressive, unilateral policies aimed at maintaining dominance, a local news agency reported Friday.
During a high-profile security summit in Moscow held from Tuesday to Thursday, North Korean State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae condemned Washington for prioritizing its own power and strategic interests, disregarding the broader will of the global community, according to the news agency.
"We will not tolerate in the slightest any hostile acts threatening the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the well-being of the people but will respond with a just struggle and strong force," he declared.
The event—formally titled the 13th International Meeting of High-ranking Representatives on Security Issues—drew approximately 120 delegations representing 100 nations and international bodies.
Ri warned that the global security landscape is rapidly deteriorating, adding that a “vicious cycle of confrontation and conflict continues in every corner of the world.”
During a high-profile security summit in Moscow held from Tuesday to Thursday, North Korean State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae condemned Washington for prioritizing its own power and strategic interests, disregarding the broader will of the global community, according to the news agency.
"We will not tolerate in the slightest any hostile acts threatening the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the well-being of the people but will respond with a just struggle and strong force," he declared.
The event—formally titled the 13th International Meeting of High-ranking Representatives on Security Issues—drew approximately 120 delegations representing 100 nations and international bodies.
Ri warned that the global security landscape is rapidly deteriorating, adding that a “vicious cycle of confrontation and conflict continues in every corner of the world.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment