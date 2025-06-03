Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Korea Blasts U.S. Unilateral Policies, Warns of Global Threat


2025-06-03 08:22:25
(MENAFN) North Korea has sharply criticized the United States, accusing it of endangering global peace through aggressive, unilateral policies aimed at maintaining dominance, a local news agency reported Friday.

During a high-profile security summit in Moscow held from Tuesday to Thursday, North Korean State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae condemned Washington for prioritizing its own power and strategic interests, disregarding the broader will of the global community, according to the news agency.

"We will not tolerate in the slightest any hostile acts threatening the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the well-being of the people but will respond with a just struggle and strong force," he declared.

The event—formally titled the 13th International Meeting of High-ranking Representatives on Security Issues—drew approximately 120 delegations representing 100 nations and international bodies.

Ri warned that the global security landscape is rapidly deteriorating, adding that a “vicious cycle of confrontation and conflict continues in every corner of the world.”

