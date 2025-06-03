403
Us extremist conditions are not agreed upon by Iran
(MENAFN) Iran has made it clear that it will not respond favorably to a recent draft proposal from the United States concerning its nuclear program, citing what it describes as "radical and maximum" demands.
During a press briefing held in Tehran, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry commented on the offer that had been relayed by the foreign minister of Oman just days earlier. The spokesperson emphasized that both Iran and the U.S. are fully aware of each other’s non-negotiable positions, with Iran maintaining that two core issues—continuation of uranium enrichment and a full lifting of what it terms “cruel” sanctions—must be addressed in any potential accord.
According to the official, Iran remains committed to nuclear transparency and is open to implementing confidence-building steps under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, he highlighted that these steps must be matched by verifiable actions to eliminate sanctions that have impacted Iran over the years.
He further criticized the U.S. for failing to offer concrete explanations about how the sanctions would be removed. He insisted that Iran needs a detailed framework showing how sanctions relief would be enacted and tangible proof of its effects—especially in critical areas like foreign trade, economic activity, and banking.
In remarks made during a cabinet session a day earlier, Iran’s foreign minister stated that the country was working on a formal response to the U.S. proposal, as reported by state outlets.
Since April, Iran and the United States have been engaged in five rounds of indirect negotiations, facilitated by Oman. These discussions have taken place in both Muscat and Rome. The most recent round occurred in Rome on May 23, and a sixth round is expected soon, though specifics on timing and location remain undisclosed.
