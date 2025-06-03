Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran offers guarantees on nuclear program

2025-06-03 02:44:48
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to offer guarantees that its nuclear program remains peaceful, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Monday, amid mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is demanding that Tehran fully abandon its uranium enrichment activities.

Speaking at a press conference in Egypt, Araghchi—who leads Tehran’s negotiating team—stated, “We are ready to give assurances to all sides about the peaceful nature of our nuclear program.” His remarks come after five rounds of US-Iran negotiations mediated by Oman, during which Washington recently sent a formal letter outlining its demands.

Trump has reportedly given Iran a two-month deadline to reach an agreement, threatening military action if no deal is made. The US proposal, described by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as “detailed and acceptable,” reiterates Washington’s insistence that Iran must never develop nuclear weapons.

However, Iranian officials have strongly criticized the proposal, with a source familiar with the talks telling RT that the terms were “fanciful” and “out of touch with reality.” Reuters also reported that Iran is likely to reject the offer outright, with a senior diplomat calling it a “non-starter.”

Trump has called for the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and an end to all uranium enrichment, even for civilian purposes—a demand Araghchi has dismissed as infringing on Iran’s sovereign rights.

During his previous term in office, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), accusing Tehran of secretly violating the agreement. Iran denied the allegations and has since resumed and expanded its uranium enrichment activities.

