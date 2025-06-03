403
Guyana Assumes UN Security Council Presidency
(MENAFN) At the start of June, the South American nation of Guyana assumed the rotating leadership of the United Nations Security Council, taking over from Greece.
This temporary presidency grants Guyana the opportunity to shape the Council’s agenda throughout the month.
During a press briefing, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana’s representative to the UN, emphasized that the central themes of their presidency would be the safeguarding of children in war zones, conflict deterrence, and broader issues of global stability and security.
Rodrigues-Birkett announced that the “signature event” would take place on June 19, describing it as a high-level public discussion addressing the connections among “poverty, underdevelopment and conflict: implications for the maintenance of international peace and security.”
She explained that this session would be led by His Excellency President, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, and include speakers from both the UN network and the African Union.
The discussion seeks to expand on prior dialogues about how long-term development influences worldwide peace and safety.
In addition to the main event, the Council will convene meetings on ongoing crises in Syria, Iraq, Central Africa, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen.
Key discussions will also delve into critical concerns such as the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the issue of unauthorized Israeli settlements.
When questioned about Guyana's position on Palestinian autonomy, Rodrigues-Birkett affirmed the nation’s enduring advocacy: “We have been vocal on the issue of Palestine long before we came on the Security Council.”
She highlighted that Guyana is a founding member of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and its support for Palestine stems from a firm belief that “occupation is wrong, that colonization is wrong, and that the self determination of the people of Palestine must be exercised.”
She stressed that these values are what Guyana is bringing into its role at the Security Council.
